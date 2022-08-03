Officers in Cass County shooting identified

Read on knoxradio.com
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
valleynewslive.com
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
froggyweb.com
Grand Forks SWAT assists in arresting man
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks SWAT Team was sent to assist officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man on the city’s south side Friday night. Grand Forks police say Blake Lund barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours after officers attempted to serve the warrant around 9:30 p.m. at 1108 27th Avenue S.
kvrr.com
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
valleynewslive.com
GF SWAT arrests man after he barricaded himself in an apartment
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents living near 27th Avenue S and 11th Street in Grand Forks were asked to shelter in place after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police were attempting a warrant arrest...for Blake Lund....around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Lund barricaded himself inside and the...
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: ATV injury crash near Emerado
An ATV rollover accident near Emerado (ND) Friday evening sent one person to Altru Hospital with severe injuries. The North Dakota Patrol says the vehicle was being driven by a 14 year old female from Minot. The teen was driving south on a muddy trail on private property when the vehicle rolled one full turn onto the driver’s side.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Kyla Mae Goulet, 20, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Burglary. Tyler John Motz, 36, of East Grand Forks, for Trespassing. Erica Anne Askjem, 28, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from another State. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51,...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
valleynewslive.com
Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
valleynewslive.com
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
wdayradionow.com
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
DL-Online
ATV crash injures Perham man
A rural Perham man was injured in an ATV accident Wednesday evening, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Perry Lillis, 58, of rural Perham was driving the ATV and was injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later remained under the care of the hospital, with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
KFYR-TV
ND Supreme Court rejects new trial for man convicted of killing Grand Forks police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued its ruling on an appeal by Salamah Pendleton. Pendleton was charged with killing his own mother and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte in May 2020. He was convicted in 2021 on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
valleynewslive.com
Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building. Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid...
battlelakereview.com
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
