Why TD Bank Group (TD) Is Buying Cowen (COWN) In A $1.3 Billion Deal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has agreed to buy blood disorder drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O) in a $5.4 billion deal, as it looks to fortify its product pipeline.
Zillow Group (Z And ZG) Stock: Why It Fell Over 1%
The stock price of Zillow (Z and ZG) fell over 1% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Zillow (Z and ZG) fell over 1% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Below were the highlights:. — Consolidated Q2...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Block (SQ) Stock: Why It Fell 2.36%
The stock price of Block (SQ) fell by 2.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Block (SQ) fell by 2.36% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to Block’s second quarter results. For the second quarter, Block reported a Q2 EPS of...
Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock: Why It Fell 3.59%
The stock price of Rocket Companies (RKT) fell by 3.59% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Rocket Companies (RKT) fell by 3.59% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Rocket Companies had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.03),...
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Why Its Trending Today
The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. This is why. The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. And the price fell over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results.
Senseonics (SENS) Stock: Why It Surged 21.56%
The stock price of Senseonics (SENS) surged by 21.56% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Senseonics (SENS) – a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term and implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes – surged by 21.56% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Senseonics Holdings announcing that Anthem is providing coverage for implantable CGM, which includes the Eversense CGM System.
Schlumberger (SLB) Stock: $49 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) recently received a $49 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) recently received a $49 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi increased the price target on Schlumberger from $47 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
HubSpot (HUBS) Stock: Why It Increased 4.93%
The stock price of HubSpot (HUBS) increased by 4.93% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of HubSpot (HUBS) increased by 4.93% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, HubSpot reported a Q2 EPS of $0.44,...
Cloudflare (NET) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Cloudflare reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.01 higher...
Carvana (CVNA) Stock: Why It Surged 40.07%
The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) surged by 40.07% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Carvana (CVNA) surged by 40.07% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Caravan’s second quarter results. Carvana reported a Q2 EPS of ($2.35), which was...
Athenex (ATNX) Stock: Why It Rose Over 49% Today
The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to reports that India-based Intas Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are both in talks to buy out Athenex. The deal is reportedly valued somewhere between $200 million and $250 million for a controlling stake in the company.
Sunrun (RUN) Stock: Why It Increased 3.51%
The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Sunrun had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.06), which was...
Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Stock: Why It Increased 10.96%
The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) increased by 10.96% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) increased by 10.96% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s Q2 2022 results. Avalo Therapeutics reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of...
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why It Increased 16.57%
The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Atlassian (TEAM) increased by 16.57% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Atlassian had reported a Q4 EPS of $0.27, which was...
Qorvo (QRVO) Stock: Why It Increased 1.63%
The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s first-quarter result. Qorvo reported a Q1 EPS of $2.25, which was $0.14...
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: Why It Increased 0.31%
The stock price of Expedia (EXPE) increased by 0.31% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Expedia (EXPE) increased by 0.31% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a Q2 EPS...
Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock: Why It Fell 5.17%
The stock price of Monster Beverage (MNST) fell by 5.17% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Monster Beverage (MNST) fell by 5.17% in the previous trading session. Investors were responding to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, the company reported a...
Copper boosts Barrick Gold quarterly profit
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), reported a nearly 19% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher output of copper from its mines, even as inflation drove the miner's cost of production up.
