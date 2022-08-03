Why TD Bank Group (TD) Is Buying Cowen (COWN) In A $1.3 Billion Deal

The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to reports that India-based Intas Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are both in talks to buy out Athenex. The deal is reportedly valued somewhere between $200 million and $250 million for a controlling stake in the company.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO