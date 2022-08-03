Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for "super-emitters" of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO