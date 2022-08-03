ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Boat docks at Jones Brothers Park closed due to low water levels

JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
JONESTOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Evacuations lifted for Hermosa Fire near Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Crews are continuing to contain the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 43 acres and is 65 percent contained. The evacuation order was lifted 6 p.m. Friday.
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Cyclist rescued from north Austin bike trail

AUSTIN, Texas - A cyclist was rescued from a bike trail in north Austin on Saturday, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS said shortly before 10:30 a.m., a cyclist fell off her bike on the trail not far from Lincolnshire Drive. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. David's Round...
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
fox7austin.com

Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA

AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Watch for untrustworthy contractors after wildfire disasters, BBB warns

AUSTIN, Texas - While firefighters continue to fight and contain wildfires across Central Texas, the Better Business Bureau is warning residents and business owners to be wary of untrustworthy contractors. Crews are still working to contain multiple large wildfires with nearly 1,500 acres burned by the Big Sky fire in...
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured two people in downtown Austin and drove off. On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Oncor posts huge profits as Texans crank up the AC this summer

DALLAS - With high temperatures consistently topping 100 degrees this summer many North Texans are cranking up the air-conditioning, and driving up their electric bills. Oncor Electric Delivery Company reported a net income of $229 million for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2022. That is $60 million more...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

APD SWAT team responds to situation in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's (APD) SWAT team responded to a call in north Austin. APD said around 11 p.m., the SWAT team responded to a situation in the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. Sunday morning, the scene has been cleared. Police have not released any more...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ranked among nation's healthiest sleepers, according to study

HOUSTON - If you're reading this article, then take it as a sign to make time for a nap. SLEEP MAGIC: How a good night's rest relates to your immune system. A recent study by Countingsheep.net ranked Texas among the top 10 states in the U.S. with the healthiest sleepers. The survey looked at a number of people who treat their insomnia with medication instead of holistic methods.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Hot Summer Nights 2022: Swan Dive

FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow spoke to the owner of Swam Dive, which is located in the Red River Cultural District. They hosted an Hot Summer Nights 2022 this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

EPA says it is looking for 'super-emitters' of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for "super-emitters" of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an early morning homicide. Police said around 2 a.m., officers heard several gun shots near the ARCH in the 700 block of 7th Street. APD also received a 911 call stating someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Carolina school district planning to put AR-15 in every school in the event of another school shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Madison County school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party

AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New pedestrian, bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake to be completed by 2026

AUSTIN, Texas - After collecting survey responses and opinions from Austin residents, a plan for a new pedestrian bridge over Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam is moving forward. Austin Public Works, Austin Transportation and Austin Parks and Recreation are all teaming up to plan, design, and construct the new...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police officer Justin Berry has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry's term is set to expire on August 30, 2027. Abbott's office announced the appointment August 5. The commission's mission, according to its website,...
AUSTIN, TX

