fox7austin.com
Boat docks at Jones Brothers Park closed due to low water levels
JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
fox7austin.com
Rain possible in some areas, triple digit temperatures remain but heat will ease
AUSTIN, Texas - So you are telling me there is a chance?. For the first time in weeks, the heat dome is on the move and shifting to our north. This means the extreme heat will ease, and the door will open for afternoon showers and storms. The FOX 7...
fox7austin.com
Evacuations lifted for Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Crews are continuing to contain the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 43 acres and is 65 percent contained. The evacuation order was lifted 6 p.m. Friday.
fox7austin.com
Cyclist rescued from north Austin bike trail
AUSTIN, Texas - A cyclist was rescued from a bike trail in north Austin on Saturday, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS said shortly before 10:30 a.m., a cyclist fell off her bike on the trail not far from Lincolnshire Drive. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. David's Round...
fox7austin.com
Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA
AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
fox7austin.com
Watch for untrustworthy contractors after wildfire disasters, BBB warns
AUSTIN, Texas - While firefighters continue to fight and contain wildfires across Central Texas, the Better Business Bureau is warning residents and business owners to be wary of untrustworthy contractors. Crews are still working to contain multiple large wildfires with nearly 1,500 acres burned by the Big Sky fire in...
fox7austin.com
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured two people in downtown Austin and drove off. On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
fox7austin.com
Oncor posts huge profits as Texans crank up the AC this summer
DALLAS - With high temperatures consistently topping 100 degrees this summer many North Texans are cranking up the air-conditioning, and driving up their electric bills. Oncor Electric Delivery Company reported a net income of $229 million for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2022. That is $60 million more...
fox7austin.com
APD SWAT team responds to situation in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's (APD) SWAT team responded to a call in north Austin. APD said around 11 p.m., the SWAT team responded to a situation in the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. Sunday morning, the scene has been cleared. Police have not released any more...
fox7austin.com
ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
fox7austin.com
Texas ranked among nation's healthiest sleepers, according to study
HOUSTON - If you're reading this article, then take it as a sign to make time for a nap. SLEEP MAGIC: How a good night's rest relates to your immune system. A recent study by Countingsheep.net ranked Texas among the top 10 states in the U.S. with the healthiest sleepers. The survey looked at a number of people who treat their insomnia with medication instead of holistic methods.
fox7austin.com
Hot Summer Nights 2022: Swan Dive
FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow spoke to the owner of Swam Dive, which is located in the Red River Cultural District. They hosted an Hot Summer Nights 2022 this weekend.
fox7austin.com
EPA says it is looking for 'super-emitters' of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for "super-emitters" of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.
fox7austin.com
Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
fox7austin.com
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an early morning homicide. Police said around 2 a.m., officers heard several gun shots near the ARCH in the 700 block of 7th Street. APD also received a 911 call stating someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the...
fox7austin.com
North Carolina school district planning to put AR-15 in every school in the event of another school shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Madison County school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
fox7austin.com
Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party
AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
fox7austin.com
New pedestrian, bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake to be completed by 2026
AUSTIN, Texas - After collecting survey responses and opinions from Austin residents, a plan for a new pedestrian bridge over Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam is moving forward. Austin Public Works, Austin Transportation and Austin Parks and Recreation are all teaming up to plan, design, and construct the new...
fox7austin.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
fox7austin.com
Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police officer Justin Berry has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry's term is set to expire on August 30, 2027. Abbott's office announced the appointment August 5. The commission's mission, according to its website,...
