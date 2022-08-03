Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
25newsnow.com
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived at...
1470 WMBD
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Arson investigation underway for Peoria house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arson investigation is now underway after a home caught fire two times in two weeks. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Garden St. and S. Madison Park Terrace for smoke coming from the back of a home.
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
Central Illinois Proud
2 arrested for attempted murder in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects were arrested for a robbery and attempted murder incident in Pekin Thursday. According to a Pekin police press release, police initially responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near the 2300 block of Broadway Street on July 12. Police located an elderly man severely beaten at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
Central Illinois Proud
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
1470 WMBD
Police: Shooting on E. Republic in Peoria was accidental, self-inflicted
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the thigh last (Wednesday) night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called around 10:50 P.M. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. The victim, a male juvenile,...
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
khqa.com
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday night. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:23 p.m. on August 3, police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' southwest parking lot after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
25newsnow.com
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine that...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
