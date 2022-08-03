Read on www.wcsjnews.com
Seneca Civic Fund Seeking Nonprofits To Receive Grants
The Seneca Civic Fund is seeking nonprofits to receive grants to provide services to Seneca residents. Priority populations include seniors, children, people with disabilities, and low income families. All services must occur in Seneca whether weekly, monthly, or one-time programs. If your nonprofit would apply for funding, please complete an...
Livingston County Health Department Will Host Tire Collection Event
In an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal, the Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires. Notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them...
United Way and Community Nutrition Network Updates and Events
United Way of Grundy County Director Karen Nall and Community Nutrition Network Director Patty Strahan were recent guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking, sharing some updates of local interest with listeners. Nall said preparations are underway for their Annual Campaign Dinner Fundraiser. Nall added that you can still buy...
Marseilles City Council Takes Two Steps To Improve Bridges
North Mill Race Bridge (built in 1983) and the Main Street Bridge are built over the Illinois and Michigan Canal. Both are in need of repair. Last night the Marseilles City Council approved an $8,000 proposal from Chamlin and Associates, Peru and Ottawa, to prepare plans to repair those bridges. City Engineer Mike Etscheid said the bridge repairs are cosmetic.
Grundy Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kacper Klos, 21, of Chicago and Kaan Ayger, 21, of West Dundee, Illinois were indicted on two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies. William Mitchell, 52, of Morris was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth, a class three felony.
Juvenile Charged as Adult in Morris Murder Case
More details have been released regarding a murder that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Beverly Lambert, 25, of Shorewood was the victim of a shooting that occurred at the aforementioned address. Callahan said Lambert was taken to Morris Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before seven last night.
Accused Triple Murder Suspect Jury Trial Begins on Monday
A man accused of killing three people on Christmas Day in 2019 will go on trial on Monday morning. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old...
Raymond G. Onsen of Coal City 1935 - 2022
Age 87 of Coal City, Illinois, died peacefully on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet, Illinois. Born June 1, 1935 in Goose Lake, Township, Raymond Gary was a son of Harold W. and Anna Vivian (Cushing) Onsen. He graduated from St. Rose Parochial School in Wilmington, and attended Reed-Custer High School. Ray honorably served in the United States Army (1954-1956) and on October 17, 1964 went on to marry Betty Viano in Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City.
