Video shows Kentucky National Guard's POV during helicopter flood rescues

PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
Sheriff's office: 1 injured, 1 arrested after shots fired in store parking lot in Deerfield Township
MASON, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Deerfield Township Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:26 p.m. when deputies were called to a disorderly/intoxicated subject with a weapon in the parking lot of Marshall's in Deerfield Township. The sheriff's...
Community responds to help eastern Kentucky flood victims
FLORENCE, Ky. — You can never underestimate the spirit of love and giving, especially when tragedy strikes. The devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky has forced a huge response of kindness. Dozens of organizations are collecting supplies and donations to support folks who have lost everything. The items needed range...
Batman brings supplies, messages of positivity to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. — Not all heroes wear capes but sometimes you need pick-me up from one of the greats!. Seeing the distress of Eastern Kentucky victims, The Red Cross decided to call in John Buckland, also known as the West Virginia Batman. The superhero arrived in his Batmobile packed...
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is from Lexington, was down in...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe v. Wade
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. — A ticket holder in northern Kentucky is the state's newest millionaire, is it you?. The ticket was sold in Erlanger during Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of...
