ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Video shows Kentucky National Guard's POV during helicopter flood rescues

WLWT 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Community responds to help eastern Kentucky flood victims

FLORENCE, Ky. — You can never underestimate the spirit of love and giving, especially when tragedy strikes. The devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky has forced a huge response of kindness. Dozens of organizations are collecting supplies and donations to support folks who have lost everything. The items needed range...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. — A ticket holder in northern Kentucky is the state's newest millionaire, is it you?. The ticket was sold in Erlanger during Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of...
ERLANGER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy