West Ham working on Amadou Onana and Maxwel Cornet deals

Sadio Mane: 'Of course' Bayern Munich would beat Liverpool
Sadio Mane claims his Bayern Munich side would beat Liverpool in the Champions League.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Darwin Nunez and Aleksandr Mitrovic underline revived value of the number nine
If the main focus from Fulham fc will be on Jurgen Klopp wondering how his team could be that bad, and that Marco Silva’s might finally have what it takes for the Premier League, the game was defined and decided by two players who could caution against any conclusions from the start of the season.Darwin Nunez is still playing under the pressure to immediately adapt. Aleksandar Mitrovic still has to defy perceptions from his very first games in the Premier League.Without falling into the same trap and declaring that both have immediately banished all doubts, the two strikers emphasised...
‘Trent Has To Become A Better Player As A Defender’ - Glen Hoddle On Areas For Improvement For Liverpool Defender
Former England international Glen Hoddle has spoken about how Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to improve defensively after he was caught out for Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opening goal in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.
Why Man Utd's move to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has stalled
Frenkie de Jong remains open to moving to Manchester United despite the hold up on his proposed transfer to Old Trafford, 90min understands. De Jong has been es
European champions England rise to 4th in latest FIFA world rankings
FIFA have released the latest women's world rankings, with new places in the top 10 for England, Germany, Sweden, France & more.
Real Salt Lake sign Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Real Salt Lake saw a busy final day to the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, finalizing a deal for Braian Ojeda in the final hours. The midfielder agreed to join RSL on a year-long loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, arriving as the team’s first ever U22 Initiative signing.
Nottingham Forest 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Nottingham Forest's 2022/23 season, their first back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence.
Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle United contract
Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point
Friday's transfer rumours include Leroy Sane, Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana, Benjamin Sesko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leandro Paredes and more.
Juventus 0-4 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata grabs hat-trick against former club
Atletico Madrid thrashed Juventus 4-0 in both sides' final friendly before the start of the new season.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Martial to miss Brighton; Ronaldo role; De Jong latest
Erik ten Hag provides an update on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Man Utd continue push for Frenkie de Jong; Chelsea register interest
Manchester United are continuing to hold talks over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Chelsea have now made their interest known.
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to encourage Barcelona to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
Cesc Fabregas admits trying to tempt Barcelona to bid for Aurelien Tchouameni.
Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool transfer stance amid spate of injuries
Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making any further signings before the transfer window closes.
New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio
The New York Red Bulls have strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Gremio, the club announced Saturday. Manoel's move was completed before the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Thursday evening. The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so...
Georginio Wijnaldum joins Roma on loan
Georginio Wijnaldum has signed for Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain with the option to make it a permanent move.
