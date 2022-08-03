UPDATE 4-First Ukraine grain ship passes through Bosphorus en route to Lebanon

Read on www.agriculture.com
UPDATE 3-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
WRAPUP 2-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
(Adds Ukrainian general staff quote in paragraph 18) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia site. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal" * Four ships with Ukrainian food sail from Black Sea ports. Aug 8 (Reuters) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called...
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
* Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia site. * Four ships with Ukrainian food sail from Black Sea ports. * Amnesty apologises for accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians. By Natalia Zinets. Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors...
Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
UPDATE 1-Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine -Turkish, Ukrainian officials
(Adds quotes, details on other ships, inspections) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with almost 170,000...
WRAPUP 7-Ukraine seeks to extend shipping safe passage deal beyond grain
ISTANBUL/KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The July 22 deal marked...
WRAPUP 2-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
(Updates with four more ships leave) * Two sides exchange blame over nuclear plant danger. * Ukraine says Russian forces try to attack in six eastern areas. Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.
Ukraine buries agricultural 'titan' killed in missile strike
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Orthodox chants of mourning resounded in a packed central Kyiv cathedral on Friday as Ukraine buried an agricultural tycoon with his wife after they were killed in a missile strike that hit his home last weekend. Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, co-founder and director of one of Ukraine's...
WRAPUP 10-Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, both sides trade blame
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shelling hit a high-voltage power line on Friday at a major Ukrainian nuclear power station captured by Russia, prompting the plant's operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected. Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russia for the damage at the...
Ukraine could start exports of new wheat crop via ports in September - official
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said on Friday. Ukraine hopes in several months to increase shipments of grain through the route to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month from 1 million tonnes expected in August, the official, Taras Vysotskiy, said. Such volumes will allow Ukraine to receive enough funds so it does not have to reduce its sowing plans, the official said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 2-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, 45% down y/y -ministry
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, a volume much less than the previous year due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Ukraine harvested around...
