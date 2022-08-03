Read on www.agriculture.com
3 Big Things Today, August 5, 2022
Soybean and grain futures were lower in overnight trading after a weak export sales report with only about a month to go in the marketing year. Sales of soybeans in the seven days that ended on July 28 totaled only 11,000 metric tons, down 81% from the previous week and 90% from the prior four-week average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
Paul Douglas’ Weather Headlines: Hot Friday, then some weekend rain which will help increasing drought conditions
Drought conditions have worsened and the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the area with severe drought has doubled since last week. Friday is another windy, hot (90+) day. But the weekend could see some much-needed soaking rains says WCCO’s Paul Douglas.
Average gas price in Minnesota falls below $4 a gallon
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's good news at the gas pump.The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is now below $4.It's $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday morning. That's down 2 cents since Saturday.In Wisconsin, the average is down to $3.74 a gallon.The highest average price in Minnesota was $4.76 on June 15. In Wisconsin, the highest average price was $4.92 on June 12.
