Concert Series Lineup: LITTLE RIVER BAND – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.
Two missing Art Underground Gallery pieces have been returned
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Thanks to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) as well as info provided by members of the community, the two art pieces stolen from the Art Underground Gallery have been safely returned. They are currently at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), where they are being prepped to be re-installed.
Special children’s event scheduled in Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is teaming with Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism for a special children’s event at the museum next week. Lucy Diggins-Wold of SCT&T will present “Water Crossings,” a hands-on event where kids will learn about John Wesley...
Family Rec Center Ice Arena to open Monday
August 5, 2022 — The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Ice Arena will open this Monday for public skating. Public skating times will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hockey News. The Rock Springs Prospectors hockey...
Beverly Joan Blackwell (March 24, 1933 – March 30, 2022)
Beverly Joan Blackwell, 89, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Aurora, CO, from complications due to a fall. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 7, 2022
August 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 6 – August 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Rock Springs Mayor Accused Of Attempting To Land City Deal For His Own Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After nearly two years of investigation by state and federal agents, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo is facing six misdemeanor criminal charges and fines stemming from allegations that he attempted to use his position to land an engineering contract for his own business, according to court documents.
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo charged with misconduct and conflict of interest
August 5, 2022 — After a two-year-long investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo was charged with four counts of official misconduct and another count of conflict of interest. These charges are all considered misdemeanors, with each charge carrying a possible maximum penalty of $5,000.
