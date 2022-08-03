Inaugural 2022 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival includes People of African Descent

Read on www.indybay.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Northern California cruise costs at least $6K with stops in Sacramento and Stockton
A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines, announced its first California cruise last week, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s waterfront and underground city, according to the news release.
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Highway 89 remains closed after flooding, July jobs report released, new cruise around the Delta
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Mountain Democrat
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
American Cruise Lines to offer cruises through the Californian Delta
American Cruise Lines have announced their first California cruise through the California Delta, exploring San Francisco, Napa Valley and the San Joaquin Valley.
parentherald.com
Outrage in Sacramento as Family Claims Black Boy Attacked by Police at California State Fair
Black Lives Matter Sacramento and a family alleged that cops "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair. Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Greater Sacramento NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), Elijah Hunter's family, and their attorney gathered at a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosted the state fair.
How the untold stories of Black Sacramentans are being preserved
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The stories of untold African American history resonate vibrantly along the streets of Sacramento. On Thursday, community members began to share those stories with the African American Experience Project for the first time. The project will include extensive research, oral histories, community outreach, workshops and final documents to record and encompass all findings of the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California State Fair received an increase in the number of visitors, organizers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair & Food Festival saw an increase in the number of visitors this year compared to the last time it was held, after the two-year cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a news release from the California State Fair & Food Festival, “During the 17-day event, […]
KCRA.com
Western Zone 2022 brings 800 swimmers to Elk Grove, economic boost to the community
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of swimmers from across the western United States have convened in Elk Grove at the city's new state-of-the-art aquatics center. The swimmers, and many of their families, are in the area to compete in the "Western Zone 2022," also known as the "biggest summer pool party in the west" per race officials.
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
californiaglobe.com
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
KCRA.com
Trucks dump rocks into American River to help with salmon spawning
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Work has begun this week to provide and protect critical habitat for salmon in Northern California. Trucks were seen dumping rocks in the American River by Sailor Bar, which is downstream from Nimbus Dam near Folsom. The process involves first dumping the rocks, which are deposited into the river.
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
Temporary ban on homeless camp removals in Sacramento in effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal injunction stopping the city of Sacramento from clearing homeless encampments for the rest of this month is in effect. The lawsuit was filed by the Sacramento Homeless Union. The Sacramento Homeless Union and Sacramento city officials tells us part of the issue is the...
CBS News
Why Al Fresco dining in Sacramento has been stopped
The Al Fresco dining experience in Sacramento is coming to an end. CBS13's Shawnte Passmore explains why.
itrboxing.com
Amari Jones Fights Tomorrow, Friday, August 5th in Sacramento, CA
ITRBoxing’s 2021 Prospect of the Year Under Ten Fights, Amari Jones (6-0, 6 KOs) returns tomorrow in Sacramento, Ca. You couldn’t write the script for a better boxing story than the one God above us has written for Amari Jones. The Oakland, California, native, who is signed to...
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
Comments / 1