Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding

WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech experts discuss Kentucky flooding impacts
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “These communities are absolutely in crisis. That’s the immediate aftermath of a disaster like this,” said Liesel Ritchie, associate director of the Virginia Tech Center for Coastal Studies. For Eastern Kentucky residents, disaster struck overnight in late July. “Flash floods are rare events;...
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend is officially underway. Virginians can buy school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items without added sales tax. Bedford County Public Schools kicked off the tax holiday weekend with a ‘Pack the Bus’ supply drive. The district’s superintendent hopes families think...
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
