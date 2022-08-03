MLB trade deadline: Grading the Yankees-Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader deal

Read on clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Cardinals biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
The St. Louis Cardinals had a pretty solid 2022 MLB trade deadline. They shored up a depleted pitching staff by picking up a pair of end of the rotation starters in Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery, and added to their bullpen with Chris Stratton and JoJo Romero. When all was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will conclude their four-game series on Sunday in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Angels-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The LA Angels, despite having two of...
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 reasons Astros are the World Series favorite after 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Houston Astros made some quality moves at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in the likes of first baseman Trey Mancini, reliever Will Smith, catcher Christian Vazquez and utility Mauricio Dubon. The Astros were rumored to be in on some of the starting pitchers available, as they reportedly checked in...
Former Cardinals star Matt Carpenter receives epic standing ovation in return to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter returned to the city for the first time since leaving the team in the offseason. And on Friday night, Cardinals fans showed their appreciation for the former MVP candidate. Carpenter, now a member of the New York Yankees, went to the plate with...
Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
This year’s MLB trade deadline was quite a hectic one for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He completed multiple moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and he also looked to orchestrate a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees “looked” into acquiring […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RUMOR: The Angels eye-popping demands in Shohei Ohtani trade, revealed
The Los Angeles Angels became sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. One name that they were rumored to be looking into selling was star two-way player Shohei Ohtani. They ultimately decided against it, although with trade rumors beginning to pop up at the deadline surrounding Ohtani, chances are they will return again come this offseason.
‘Forget about it’: Juan Soto sums up ugly Padres weekend after getting swept by Dodgers, fires strong warning to Giants
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres did not help their chances to make the 2022 MLB postseason with a series of letdown performances of late. That includes an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium that came just after the Padres made a series […] The post ‘Forget about it’: Juan Soto sums up ugly Padres weekend after getting swept by Dodgers, fires strong warning to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers’ rehab start doesn’t go according to plan, prompting questions of call up
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers took the mound for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Sunday. It was supposed to be a last-stop rehab start before a promotion to the big leagues. However, that may not be the case anymore. McCullers pitched five innings for the Space Cowboys but...
Cardinals fans should be fired up with this crazy stat after sweeping Yankees
There are a lot of reasons for the St. Louis Cardinals to be thrilled. They are now leading the NL Central, co-owning the longest winning streak in MLB and are coming off of a series sweep over the New York Yankees. While not quite as special as their 17-game winning streak from last September, the […] The post Cardinals fans should be fired up with this crazy stat after sweeping Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a tightly contested race a top the American League Central. They are fighting with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox for the top spot, while also trying to make up ground in the AL wild card race as well. The Guardians are two games back of […] The post The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Final MLB trade deadline grades for Phillies Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the teams expected to be the most active at the trade deadline and GM Dave Dombrowski did not disappoint. The team has picked up some momentum following the firing of Joe Girardi and remains in the playoff mix. Their 57-48 record puts them at third place in the NL East but currently tied for the last Wild Card spot. There is sure to be some exciting baseball down the stretch as the Phillies hope to lock up their postseason birth.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0