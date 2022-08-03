MLB trade deadline: Grading the Yankees-Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery, Harrison Bader deal

There are a lot of reasons for the St. Louis Cardinals to be thrilled. They are now leading the NL Central, co-owning the longest winning streak in MLB and are coming off of a series sweep over the New York Yankees. While not quite as special as their 17-game winning streak from last September, the […] The post Cardinals fans should be fired up with this crazy stat after sweeping Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO