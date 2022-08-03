Meze Audio teases 109 Pro audiophile headphones

Romanian headphone specialist Meze Audio has teased its first-ever dynamic open-back headphones.

The 109 Pro are crafted from a host of high-end materials including luxurious walnut wood and ultra-durable manganese steel. The design might be inspired by that of the bestselling 99 Classics , but the sound signature is said to be very different.

Powered by 50mm drivers developed by Meze's own acoustic engineering team, the 109 Pro promise "an exceptional soundstage and a highly detailed, enveloping sound, with just the right amount of punch". Sounds promising.

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

One of the best things about the 99 Classics is that all the individual pieces can be replaced and, happily, the same applies to this new pair, which are assembled with nuts and bolts. Meze Audio refers to them as "endlessly serviceable".

The Meze Audio 109 Pro aren't due to launch until October 2022, but they've had a preview alongside hundreds of other wired headphones at the recent CanJam show in London's Westminster (30th - 31st July).

Pricing remains firmly under wraps, of course, but we'd expect the 109 Pro to sell for a premium (i.e. more than the £269 / $309 / AU$500 being asked for a pair of 99 Classics).

MORE:

Wireless headphones are the best they’ve ever been – and yet the wire is more relevant than before

See our pick of the best audiophile headphones

And consult our selection of 50 of the best hi-fi albums for audiophiles

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.