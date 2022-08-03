Dave Prestin wins GOP primary; school referendums defeated

Menominee County Commissioner David Prestin scored a decisive victory Tuesday in the State 108th District Republican primary.

Prestin, of Cedar River, received 5,558 votes (43%) to outdistance Mark Simon of Menominee, who had 3,690 votes (28%), Casey Hoffman of Menominee, who had 2,607 votes (20%) and Kurt Perron of Brimley, who had 1,219 votes (9%). Prestin will face Democrat Chris Lopez of Escanaba in the November general election.

Voters defeated two Menominee School District referendums that totaled a combined $67.6 million. Question 1, for a new PK-3 elementary school and additions to the middle school and high schools, was defeated with 63% of voters casting no votes (1,956 to 1,128); and Question 2, for new or remodeled spaces at the high school, along with new athletic facility and fields and performing arts spaces, was defeated with 68% of voters casting no votes (2,034 to 979). Question 1 was for $45.5 million and Question 2 was for $26.1 million.

Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for governor withy 41% of the state vote and will face incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The EagleHerald will have more election coverage at ehextra.com and in Friday's print edition.