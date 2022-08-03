ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, even Mayor Brandon Scott has jury duty

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore fulfilled his civic duty Thursday by reporting for jury duty.

The mayor tweeted a selfie early Wednesday morning from the Circuit Court downtown, saying "guess who has jury duty today!"

Some on Twitter speculated the mayor would likely be excused, however, high-profile mayors have reported for duty before. Take for example New York City mayors Rudy Guiliani and Bill de Blasio , who served in 1999 and 2018, respectively.

It's unclear whether Scott was picked to serve on a jury, and whether he'll be skipping work. Regardless, the mayor will be paid $15 by the city for each day served.

Scott was missing from his usual seat next to Council President Nick Mosby at the city's spending board meeting Wednesday morning. It wasn't clear that he didn't attend, but it's likely.

nowuright
4d ago

Hope it's not the murder trial for the 15 year old squeegee killer. (I know it's not)He will let him go free

Larry Foley
4d ago

probably won't be any good at that either !!!! He thinks he's in a fantasy world

Jay
4d ago

He should…… I mean he’s the one allowing the crime wave!

