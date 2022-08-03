ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allyson Evans
4d ago

I'm sorry there's only one Road House #PatrickSwayze# please don't ruin one of my favorite movies of all time I know Pat looking at this like what the what🤣🤣

Joseph Swartz
4d ago

I would prefer no remake, but relieved it's not her doing it. Even though she's a skilled fighter, she's not that great of an actress. I personally cringe at the thought of her doing any of Swayze's lines.

Kick Drum
4d ago

You losers in Hollywood can’t leave anything alone. I have a million ideas for movies but I’ll never get a chance!

stillrealtous.com

Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension

Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair’s Last Match Comes Close To All Time Record Attendance And Gate Revenue

That’s quite the number. While AEW and WWE get the most attention in the wrestling world, they are certainly not alone. There are all kinds of other promotions, some of which have television or web series that you see on a regular basis. At the same time, there are other places where it is a bit harder to find them, and one such one off show did something very impressive.
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male

Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
mmanews.com

Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut

Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
stillrealtous.com

Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
