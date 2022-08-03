I'm sorry there's only one Road House #PatrickSwayze# please don't ruin one of my favorite movies of all time I know Pat looking at this like what the what🤣🤣
I would prefer no remake, but relieved it's not her doing it. Even though she's a skilled fighter, she's not that great of an actress. I personally cringe at the thought of her doing any of Swayze's lines.
You losers in Hollywood can’t leave anything alone. I have a million ideas for movies but I’ll never get a chance!
Related
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
Why Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko to beat Amanda Nunes in trilogy
Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Reviving a Couple of ‘80s Classics
RELATED PEOPLE
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Steph Curry’s Birthday Gift for Daughter Riley Is a Total 10 Out of 10
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ric Flair’s Last Match Comes Close To All Time Record Attendance And Gate Revenue
Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake
Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
The Big Lead
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 122