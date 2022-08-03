Oxford High School shooting: Attorney says security guard failed to act, thought shooter was an ALICE drill

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
Passenger fatally ejected from rolled car after driver swerves to avoid deer
KENOCKEE TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The passenger in a car was fatally ejected from the vehicle after the driver lost control while swerving around a deer. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal one-car crash that happened at 4:17 a.m. on Duce Road and Beard Road.
Michigan man sentenced for 1975 Door County murder
A cold case from four decades ago finally reached a conclusion with a Michigan man, 86-year-old Richard Pierce, sentenced to life in prison on a count of first-degree murder Friday.
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
MSP: Motorcyclist ejected after hitting car, fatally struck by other cars on I-94
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist was killed overnight on Sunday after he was ejected from his bike on the freeway and hit by other cars. Michigan State Police said the motorcyclist was driving westbound on I-94 at 2:15 a.m. Investigators said he was traveling near I-96 when he struck the back left side of a car and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
State police plan crackdown on I-75 next week
FOX 2 - Starting Sunday, Michigan State Police will launch a massive crackdown on I-75 from the Ohio border to the international bridge in the UP. "So we’re trying to really deter crashes in general," said Lt. Chris Keller, Michigan State Police. And for Keller, who help will lead...
Ohio woman arrested in alleged bail scam
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 24-year-old Ohio woman is being held in jail as police continue to investigate an alleged bail scam targeting a Mt. Pleasant woman. According to court documents, a man claiming to be named Glenn Perkins contacted the woman on July 28, claiming a loved one had been in a crash and was in jail. Police said "Perkins" demanded the woman hand over more than $8,000.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
Students won't be allowed backpacks in class at Milford High School
MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Kids will be heading back to school in just a few weeks and one local school district is taking drastic measures to keep students safe with no backpacks allowed in class. "It is surprising - there was some talk of it at the end of...
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Former West Virginia special education teacher gets 10 years in abuse case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison Tuesday for abusing several students.Nancy Boggs was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported."You turned your classroom into a place of what can only be described as torture," Judge Maryclaire Akers told Boggs.Boggs, 67, pleaded guilty in May to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. Akers ordered the sentences of one year on each count to be served consecutively.Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair and pulling a chair out from under her. Boggs also admitted to slamming another child's head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill aimed at protecting students by requiring public school administrators to view video of each special needs classroom periodically and eliminated a requirement that video footage be deleted after a certain time period. The parents of one of the students in Boggs' case worked with lawmakers to strengthen an existing law.
Ohio man arrested after being charged for a 5th OVI offense
OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge. Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to […]
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
Michigan Primary Election results: Tlaib wins race for House District 12
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib jumped out to an early lead in the Primary race for the Democratic race for House District 12 and never looked back Tuesday night. Tlaib won with 64 percent of the vote. The 46-year-old Detroiter's closest competitor was Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey with 20 percent.
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
Humidity and rain chances stick around Southeast Michigan Friday
(FOX 2) - Oh man - this humidity is rough and it's not going anywhere any time soon!. Despite a wet past 48 hours, this summer has been quite dry. Since June 1st, we've received 5.16 inches of rain, which is significantly below our "normal" amount of 7.23 inches. It's even worse when you realize that we've gotten 1 inch of rain in the last 48 hours!
