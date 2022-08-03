ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy’s Tacos will be closing their store at 31st Street and Iowa Street.

The Austin, Texas-based taco joint closed its doors effective Aug. 3, 2022.

“We’ve loved sharing our Damn Good Tacos with you over the last 2 years and having the opportunity to serve you,” the restaurant said on social media .

Torchy’s still has three locations in the Kansas City metro:

  • 11919 S Strang Line Road, Olathe, Kansas
  • 6815 W 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas
  • 8815 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri

The Tex-Mex chain, famous for their “Damn Good Tacos,” offers a variety of taco options and toppings.

Comments / 9

Brian Mulligan
4d ago

I didn't know they were a taco place. Maybe if they had better Marketing or a name that was more indicative of what they specialize in they would've closed in Lawrence.

Reply
4
galen brown
4d ago

because their over priced tacos suck compared to all the local authentic restaurants - La Estrella!

Reply(2)
7
Cold War Kid
4d ago

I ate there once and a few tiny tacos and a couple of sides for $20. I can go to La Estrella or Burrito King and get a couple amazing monster burritos for the same money. I told people they wouldn't last. Remember Smash Burger in West Lawrence? They were the same deal. A burger, tiny fry and tiny drink for $12. You'd think people would do some market research before opening a place. Any local could have told them the concept wasn't going to work here. Lawrence is one of the most competitive restaurant markets in the country. It's hard to make it here.

Reply
2
