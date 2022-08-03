Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy’s Tacos will be closing their store at 31st Street and Iowa Street.

The Austin, Texas-based taco joint closed its doors effective Aug. 3, 2022.

“We’ve loved sharing our Damn Good Tacos with you over the last 2 years and having the opportunity to serve you,” the restaurant said on social media .

Torchy’s still has three locations in the Kansas City metro:

11919 S Strang Line Road, Olathe, Kansas

6815 W 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas

8815 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri

The Tex-Mex chain, famous for their “Damn Good Tacos,” offers a variety of taco options and toppings.

