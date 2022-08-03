Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
LAWRENCE, Kan. — After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy’s Tacos will be closing their store at 31st Street and Iowa Street.
The Austin, Texas-based taco joint closed its doors effective Aug. 3, 2022.
"We've loved sharing our Damn Good Tacos with you over the last 2 years and having the opportunity to serve you," the restaurant said on social media .
Torchy’s still has three locations in the Kansas City metro:
- 11919 S Strang Line Road, Olathe, Kansas
- 6815 W 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas
- 8815 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri
The Tex-Mex chain, famous for their "Damn Good Tacos," offers a variety of taco options and toppings.
