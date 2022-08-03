Kansas Voters Just Sent the GOP a Clear Message on Abortion

Read on www.vice.com
The Roe v Wade ruling was not about abortion or the GOP. It was about federalism. But hey, the constitution is just an old piece of paper right?
Which means Republicans came out to vote in favor of keeping abortion rights in place. That doesn't bode well for the GOP in the midterms in a super conservative red state that Trump won by 15 points.
that is what the supreme court did have the rights to the state's I don't agree with that state but that is their right!
