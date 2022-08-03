Hands up if, like us, you’ve spent one too many yoga classes sliding off your yoga mat in downward dog simply because you couldn’t get any form of grip during a sweaty flow?We know we’re not alone – we’ve seen other yogis carefully place sweat towels at the front of their mats, hoping they will absorb any unwanted moisture during their practice. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yoga mats should offer the grippiest of grips – even when the sweat is pouring – not resemble a slippery ice rink.Whether you’re already committed to a daily practice or...

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO