NGU to provide Greenville County deputies with educational opportunities

Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived,...
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
Man dies in house fire in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire. According to the Greenwood County Coroner, the fire happened at a house on Sunrise Circle at around 4:29 p.m. on Saturday. The coroner said the victim, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks, was pronounced...
USC’s Josh Vann motivated by daughter to excel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Saturday morning. The Put Down the Guns Young People organization says they will sponsor students in South Carolina paying them not to bring guns to school. Puppies recovering...
Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
Early morning shooting leaves one person injured in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning. Deputies said they responded to Anderson Road at around 2:00 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who’d been shot at least once.
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a tree in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said arrested a man after finding a large amount of drugs and multiple guns at his house in Belton. Deputies say Jeffrey Willis was arrested on multiple drug charges after they found the following:. 254.5 grams of meth. 454.5...
Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
Tour of Upstate battlefield offers unique view of Revolutionary war
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Battle of Musgrove Mille State Historic Site announced that rangers are leading a guided hike of Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle. On November 20, 1780, General Thomas Sumter led an army against Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton...
DHEC: 2 pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found in Simpsonville has tested positive for rabies. DHEC said the raccoon was found near Georgia Road and Bethany Road and submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday, Aug. 3....
Families stock up on children’s clothing for $1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families filled God’s Closet in Spartanburg on Sunday for their “Shop Day”. “With school coming back and you have multiple kids, you have to buy the supplies and you also have to pay for everything. So I think it’s a blessing,” said Mom of 4 Briasia Maybin.
City reveals renovation plan for Greenville’s historic Army and Navy store
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville revealed a rendering on Thursday of the renovation planned for the historic Army and Navy store on South Main Street. The building was built in 1877 and until 1991, it was on the National Register of Historic Places. The Army and...
Part of White Horse Road to close for emergency sewer repair
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starting Friday night, part of White Horse Road will be closed while crews perform an emergency repair to the sewer system. The estimated repair window is from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday. Southbound lanes will be closed from Welcome Avenue Extension to Short Street.
Ingles partners with Hearts with Hands to send supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ingles Markets announced they are partnering with Hearts with Hands to send a tractor trailer of water and bleach to areas in Kentucky affected by the floods. “Ingles is committed to working with our charity partners to help provide relief when it is needed most...
