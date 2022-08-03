Racial Justice Network to co-host press conference on gun violence Wednesday morning

Read on abcnews4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Judge denies request for gag order in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A judge has officially denied the request for a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh's lawyers and state prosecutors had asked the judge to gag everyone involved with the case. They also wanted him to seal all documents filed in the...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant Police warn of t-shirt selling scam
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say Facebook posts selling t-shirts are a scam. Police said the posts are listed as a "New Campaign" on their page. The posts are trying to sell t-shirts with the department patch. Do not click on the link or "purchase a...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police locate missing man last seen in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — (Update 8/7/22): Charleston Police say Drake Britton has been located by authorities. The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing man. Drake Abraham Britton, 31, was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Blvd. in West Ashley on August 7. He was last seen wearing...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Mosquito-control operations possible for Charleston County through August 8
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County crews could be out conducting mosquito-control work this week. Between August 2 through August 8, Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the country. This would include targeting sites with standing water in open spaces, which would require flight over populated areas.
abcnews4.com
Woman leaves 3 young children in car to shoplift at Citadel Mall: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing one charge of shoplifting and three counts of cruelty to children following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to an incident report from Charleston Police Department. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a complaint that three women had entered the Hibbett...
abcnews4.com
NC man arrested in Mt. Pleasant for crimes against children, faces 110 years in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A Concord, North Carolina man is facing several charges in connection to illegal activity involving a minor, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Ali Dawud Muhammad, 39, was arrested in Mount Pleasant on Thursday on the following charges:. Criminal solicitation...
abcnews4.com
CPD: Man charged after choking victim during argument until she lost consciousness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man is facing charges after authorities were told he choked a woman until she lost consciousness. Late Wednesday night, officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Broad Street after learning of a reported assault. At the scene, they met with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Sibling cadets being presented with rare award during ceremony at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two South Carolina cadets are being presented with a rare award at Patriots Point on Friday. Cadet Colonel Samuel Harris Rowe and Cadet Colonel Andrew Derrick Rowe from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol are being given the General Carl “Tooey” Spaatz Award.
abcnews4.com
Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
abcnews4.com
Holocaust survivor, Mt. Pleasant resident passes away at the age of 103
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant woman and Holocaust survivor has passed away at the age of 103, the Charleston Jewish Federation announced on Friday. In 1919, Sima “Sylvia” Segal was born in Piatra Neamt, Romania. At 17, she moved to Bucharest to earn money as a seamstress before her whole life changed.
abcnews4.com
Savannah Highway improvements team analyzing four intersections for safety changes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Works engineers are analyzing four intersections along Savannah Highway. Those intersections are Avondale Avenue, Wappoo Road, Stinson Drive and Magnolia Road. Managers say each intersection will have individual improvements to help with safety. One business owner along Avalon Avenue says congestion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Fiery crash involving bus shuts down Hwy 176 in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A fiery crash has shut down Highway 176 southeast of Holly Hill Friday evening. A Berkeley County Fire official says six fire departments are at the scene of a bus crash involving two vehicles at Mudville Road. There's no word yet on any injuries....
abcnews4.com
CCSD board members explain proposed shifts in power from board to superintendent
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I think that the timing, as well as the strategies, all are completely wrong.”. Lee Runyan, a candidate for Charleston County School Board, is voicing his concerns about a possible power shift in the district. We've told you before about the proposal to...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek Chipotle allowed to reopen after notice to vacate removed from window
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Things were looking grim for Chipotle fans in Goose Creek after an order to vacate was posted on the window of the new business located on St. James Avenue in July. However, a spokesman for the city tells ABC News 4 that as of...
abcnews4.com
Back to School bashes in the Lowcountry this weekend
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year when students and teachers are preparing to return back to the classrooms. To help prepare, several districts are holding back to school "bashes" and supply drives. For students in the Tri-County Area (Charleston, Berkeley, & Dorchester) Saturday, August 6 from...
abcnews4.com
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
abcnews4.com
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Comments / 0