Yukon police searching for man who followed multiple women in Target, fondling himself

KTUL
Haskell deputies arrest two suspects for stolen OKC car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 9 p.m. on August 4, Haskell County Sheriff's Office Deputies along with Choctaw Tribal officers performed a traffic stop for failure to maintain, and fictitious license plate on a black four-door Kia. The displayed license plate indicated it was on a 2008 Mercedes Benz.
KOCO
Neighbors react after apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors reacted after an apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City. Police said a father drove into another neighborhood he didn’t live in and then killed his three children before killing himself. Initially, police told KOCO 5 someone walking saw the car and called 911 but...
okcfox.com
Police find explosives during traffic stop in Union City
UNION CITY (KOKH) - Union City Police arrested a man in Union City with active felony warrants and an arsenal of weapons and illegal drugs. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Saturday in the 600 block of North Main. Reports say 36-year-old Heath Lowell Gates of Oklahoma City...
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
Person shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex
A person was shot in Oklahoma City overnight.
KOCO
OCPD: Person shot during fight in OKC overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said a person was shot during a fight overnight. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 34th Street where a person had been shot during a fight. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
okcfox.com
Suspect in fatal crash of Edmond officer facing murder, manslaughter charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The man who killed an Edmond police officer by failing to stop at a red light has officially been charged. Oklahoma City police charged 54-year-old Jay Fite on Friday with Second Degree Murder or First Degree Manslaughter. On July 19, Fite failed to stop at...
Driver charged with murder in death of Edmond motorcycle officer
Okla County DA David Prater filed a murder charge against a driver in the death of an on-duty Edmond Police Dept. motorcycle officer July 19. The post Driver charged with murder in death of Edmond motorcycle officer appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1600kush.com
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house & stealing her car in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 23-year-old man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 12 court appearance on charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Stillwater, stealing her car, drunk driving, and attempting to elude Stillwater police on July 24 — six weeks after he was freed on $2,000 bond on a charge of head-butting her in the presence of her children on June 8.
Family In Shock After Car Crashes Into Home, Driver Arrested
A family is woken up in the middle of the night to a car in their living room. The family did not want to go on camera but said smoke and pieces of the house were flying everywhere. Police told News 9 the man behind the wheel is now behind...
Wichita Eagle
10-year-old kidnapped after baseball practice punches man to escape, Oklahoma cops say
When an Oklahoma mom arrived at the baseball fields to pick up her 10-year-old son after practice, she reported he was nowhere to be found. Other parents and players were already looking for him, she told authorities when calling for help. Oklahoma City police officers were responding to the missing...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man after driving 100mph on residential streets with 7-year-old child in car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a man for driving dangerous speeds with a child in the car on Wednesday. Police say Charles Jones was arrested on Wednesday after driving 100MPH down residential streets with his 7-year-old child in the vehicle. Police say the chase began on...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after shooting near Quail Springs mall leaves one in hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting two women near Quail Springs Mall. Police arrested Terrence Britton on Wednesday after he recklessly fired shots towards other vehicles that were moving northbound around 11 p.m. Oklahoma City Police responded to a shots fired call in...
KOCO
Body camera footage shows chaos at Quail Springs Mall as police respond to reports of active shooter
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released police body camera video shows the chaos inside Quail Springs Mall as Oklahoma City police searched for what they thought was an active shooter. The noise turned out to have been “party poppers,” but the chaos was real. Police took the threat seriously, as...
Driver Crashes Into House In NW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews were called to the scene after a driver crashed into a house in Northwest Oklahoma City early Friday morning. According to police the driver crashed near Northwest 21st & May Avenue, leaving the vehicle overturned and partially inside a metro home. Police say the driver of the vehicle...
Road rage concerns across OKC metro
It has become a growing trend across the Oklahoma City metro, aggressive driving that has turned violent.
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
Man charged with killing Oklahoma County cellmate
A man who is already in the Oklahoma County Detention Center is being charged in connection with his cellmate's murder.
News On 6
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
KOCO
3 children, father found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three children and their father were found dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, officials said. On Saturday, police responded to a welfare call near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City. According to authorities, the father killed his three children and then himself.
