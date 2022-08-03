ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Street Research Reiterates Sell Rating on AMD (AMD), 'With the console cycle also slowing, expectations are at risk'

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
Benzinga

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day Part 2 Coming Next Month: Could It Catalyze EV Maker's Shares?

With the annual shareholders' meeting in the rearview now, Tesla, Inc's TSLA next stock catalyst could be its second AI Day. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that AI Day 2022 will be held on Sept. 30. The first AI Day took place on Aug. 19, 2021, in which the billionaire said he wanted to take Tesla beyond just electric cars with "deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Shares Jump Despite Missing Analyst Estimates

Online vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is up 34% Friday despite its lackluster second-quarter earnings report, which missed
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c

Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nio (NIO) Incorporates Mobile Tech Subsidiary

William Li, Nio's co-founder and CEO, told Nio (NYSE: NIO) users on July 28 that the company would develop and
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance

Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

oOh!media (OML:AU) PT Lowered to AUD1.40 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Nicholas
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold

CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ocugen (OCGN) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation

Awilco Drilling PLC's Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Beats on Revenue

Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $67.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
STOCKS

