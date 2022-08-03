New Street Research Reiterates Sell Rating on AMD (AMD), 'With the console cycle also slowing, expectations are at risk'

Read on www.streetinsider.com
Related
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day Part 2 Coming Next Month: Could It Catalyze EV Maker's Shares?
With the annual shareholders' meeting in the rearview now, Tesla, Inc's TSLA next stock catalyst could be its second AI Day. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that AI Day 2022 will be held on Sept. 30. The first AI Day took place on Aug. 19, 2021, in which the billionaire said he wanted to take Tesla beyond just electric cars with "deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
StreetInsider.com
Carvana Co. (CVNA) Shares Jump Despite Missing Analyst Estimates
Online vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is up 34% Friday despite its lackluster second-quarter earnings report, which missed ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
StreetInsider.com
Nio (NIO) Incorporates Mobile Tech Subsidiary
William Li, Nio’s co-founder and CEO, told Nio (NYSE: NIO) users on July 28 that the company would develop and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
StreetInsider.com
Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
oOh!media (OML:AU) PT Lowered to AUD1.40 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Nicholas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold
CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Ocugen (OCGN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ocugen (OCGN) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Awilco Drilling PLC’s Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
StreetInsider.com
Canopy Growth (CGC) Misses Q1 EPS by CAD $5.01
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q1 EPS of (Cdn$5.23), Cdn$5.01 worse than the analyst estimate of (Cdn$0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$110.1 million versus the consensus estimate of Cdn$0 .
StreetInsider.com
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Announces 12.24M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) has filed for 12,240,000 share offering by selling stockholders.
StreetInsider.com
Goodyear Tire (GT) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Beats on Revenue
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ: GT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.46, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $67.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $66.8 million.
StreetInsider.com
Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) click here.
StreetInsider.com
KLA Corporation (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield
KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, or $5.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com
Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy
Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Robert Brown upgraded Centrus Energy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
StreetInsider.com
Standex International (SXI) PT Raised to $146 at Barrington Research
Barrington Research analyst Christopher Howe ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Stericycle (SRCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $679.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $675.84 million.
Comments / 0