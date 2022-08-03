Read on woodradio.iheart.com
Related
Kidnapped girl escapes captor, leads police to gruesome discovery inside Alabama home
A 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped and was discovered walking along a road, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept, authorities said Tuesday. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was jailed on a kidnapping count,...
2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed
LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
Comments / 0