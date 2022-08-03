LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."

