Convicted Utica Offender Admits to Having Nearly 10K Images of Child Porn on Laptop

Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle
An Oneida County man is under arrest following an assault investigation. The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on Marilyn Drive at approximately 10:50pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about an alleged assault. Officers say then they arrived they met the...
Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica
A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
Is Jaywalking Legal in New York? You May Not Believe It, But Yes!
We’ve all done it – we’re walking and our destination is just across the street. We’re not taking extra steps to the proper zebra-stripe crosswalk at the end of the block, so we peer out into the flow of traffic, wait for a lull, then rush across the street and hope nobody saw our crime of convenience.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Do You Drive One Of The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State?
You could be driving one of New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels', the most stolen cars of the year. National Insurance Crime Bureau compiled a list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
UPD: Man Fires Several Shots After Argument in Utica
A 27-year-old Utica man is facing several charges after police say he fired several rounds from a handgun after an argument in West Utica. And, the man earned himself more charges after fleeing police when he was later located, police said. The initial incident happened on Sunday night at the...
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County
NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome
Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
One Injured as Plane Crash in Palatine Remains Under Investigation
Authorities are still investigating a weekend plane crash in Montgomery County, New York. The names of those involved have not been released at this time. The incident took place at approximately 12:20pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022 near Eaker Road in Palatine, New York. Palatine is situated between Albany and...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Boonville Man Charged With BWI After Accident On Fourth Lake
A Boonville man is facing boating while intoxicated charges following an accident on Fourth Lake. Town of Webb Police were called to Fourth Lake near the entrance to the 3rd lake channel on Sunday afternoon for a report of a pontoon boat overturning. Old Forge Fire and Ambulance and Town...
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital
Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left. Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was...
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
Abandoned Power House In Amsterdam Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
