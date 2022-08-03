Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns

Read on kpug1170.com
q13fox.com
Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5 near Boeing Field
SEATTLE - A stolen van careened off I-5 early Sunday morning near Boeing Field, running 50 feet down an embankment and crashing into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol. Two lanes of traffic were shut down for hours while state troopers and firefighters searched for people who may have...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
Man dies from injuries after being bludgeoned with metal pole in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was working an emphasis patrol near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street when he saw the suspect deliver several strikes to the 66-year-old victim’s head with a large metal pole.
Bulldozer crashes into building in Seattle’s Wallingford area
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a bulldozer crashed into a building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. The collision happened in the 3600 block of Stone Way North. One person was treated for minor injuries. The bulldozer caused insignificant structural damage to the building, Seattle firefighters...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. He, his wife and their one-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
q13fox.com
Man dies after shooting at Snohomish home; suspect in custody
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man died after a shooting at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning. After 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue South East. When they arrived, they found a man...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
Prosecutor: No charges for Bothell officer in fatal shooting
The Snohomish County prosecutor has declined to file charges against a Bothell police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020. Prosecutor Adam Cornell announced the decision almost exactly two years after the officer fatally shot Juan Rene Hummel Jr., 25. Cornell wrote in a memorandum there was insufficient evidence to prove the officer committed a crime. He said a “similarly situated reasonable officer” would have also believed fatal force was necessary, the Everett Daily Herald reported.
I-90 bridge to remain open during Blue Angels Seafair show
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend. For decades, the show caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington to be open for drivers. People packed into a perfect viewing spot Thursday afternoon to...
q13fox.com
Seattle traffic: Get ready for traffic nightmares with sports, Seafair, and I-5 construction
SEATTLE - Expect major traffic delays this weekend on I-5 in Seattle due to several big events scheduled, and construction on I-5. Seafair is also back this weekend. For some, it has been years since they have seen the Blue Angels and the hydroplane races in person, and it is a reason for excitement.
25-year-old man recovering after rescuers pull him from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after rescuers pulled him from Lake Washington in Seattle on Wednesday. First responders were called after 4 p.m. to the 500 block of Lakeside Avenue South for reports of a person in the water and in distress. This was in the Leschi neighborhood.
Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.
My Clallam County
Chip seal work moves to SR 104 on Monday, 90 minute delays and miles-long backups
CHIMACUM – Get ready for another round of potential long backups heading east on or off the north Olympic Peninsula. A week after two-hour traffic backups on Hwy 101 at Discovery Bay, the state will start a similar chip sealing project on SR 104 on the route to the Hood Canal Bridge.
q13fox.com
Seattle to see temps nearing 90 again
The heat is on! If you do not have air-conditioning at home, get ready for bad sleeping weather the next few nights. We also have a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. Remember to drink plenty of water and take extra care of your kids, seniors and pets. Highs today will...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
q13fox.com
Missing Renton man found dead
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
