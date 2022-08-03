ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

North Country Neurology ordered to pay $850K for ‘improper,’ ‘reckless’ billing

By Isabella Colello, Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198FWU_0h3CEctU00

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI/ NEWS10 ) — North Country Neurology, P.C., located in Watertown has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars by the United States Attorney’s Office. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said on August 3 that North Country Neurology will pay $850,000 for what it admitted was “improper” and “reckless” billing to the federal government.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The practice reportedly admitted that it submitted 120 claims to Medicare for Botox that had been paid for by other insurers from September 2015 through June 2019. These claims improperly listed a physician as the rendering provider, however, an investigation confirmed that no physician was present in the office.

North Country Neurology further admitted that it “knew or should have known the requirements of incident-to billing and that it was improper to submit claims to Medicare in a physician’s name for services rendered by an NPP when no physician was in the office.”

Attorney General James cracks down on robocalls

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that in certain circumstances, Medicare allows practices to bill for services rendered by a non-physician practitioner. However, physicians are required to directly supervise the NPP.

Additionally, the practice was found to have improperly billed Medicare for the drug Botox, when the same Botox had already been paid for by other insurers. North Country Neurology admitted that this occurred about 761 times from March 2015 through February 2021.

Schenectady man sentenced for distributing drugs

After an investigation into the practice was initiated, North Country Neurology retained a third-party compliance and practice-management consultant to develop and implement various practices.

The investigation and settlement were led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, HHS-OIG, and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service Northeast Field Office.  The United States was represented by Assistant United States Attorney Adam J. Katz.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County homelessness crisis feared to spike this winter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Homelessness is not an invisible issue in Jefferson County. In fact, it has become a crisis. Based on current statistics, there are likely hundreds of Jefferson County residents facing homelessness in 2022. The North Country Family Health Center and Points North Housing Coalition are just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Country Neurology#Medicare#Npp
informnny.com

Search ends for missing Watertown man

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country pair charged with petit larceny in Denmark

DENMARK- A North Country pair stand accused of larceny charges, according to authorities. Joshua J. Whitney, 42, and Tina L. Whitney, 46, both of Gouverneur, NY were arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police in Carthage. They are officially charged with three misdemeanor counts each of petit larceny.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Body pulled from Black River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
wwnytv.com

Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released. City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins. He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District. Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey...
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
CAMDEN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘Our family deserves closure’: Emails show frustrating battle between missing man’s family and American authorities

OSWEGO — Emails between the Oswego County District Attorney and the family of a man missing since 1979 show a long-winded battle to uncover the identity of a John Doe. Forty-three years after George Heys left his Toronto home for an appointment in 1978, never to be seen again, his niece Kimberly Heys and older sister Dolores Jones have been met with unduly frustration and obstacles from Oswego County authorities. But, they have not given up hope that their brother and uncle may be lying somewhere in a cemetery near Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New children's bookstore opens in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
wwnytv.com

Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage area resident was hurt after his motorcycle crashed Sunday in the town of Alexandria on State Route 26. State police said Marcus Beeman (no age available) was traveling with another motorcyclist when he performed a wheelie and lost control. The bike...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-year-old at a home on South Massey Street in the city. According to police, they responded to a 2:40 p.m. call that a 13-year-old was in cardiac arrest at 856 South Massey Street. Ambulance and...
wwnytv.com

Police identify body pulled from river

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening. Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown. Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy