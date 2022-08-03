ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Pittsburgh last year.

On July 31, 2021, the three victims purchased what they thought was cocaine from 43-year-old James Hamlett, according to court documents.

The victims, 34-year-old Jason Heintzelman, 25-year-old Davon Lipscome and 30-year-old Micah White, would be found dead a short time later at a South 18th Street apartment on the South Side.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl, which ultimately killed all three victims, police paperwork says.

Hamlett is facing multiple charges including drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited acts.

Pittsburgh police said Hamlett was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

Channel 11 spoke to White’s best friend, Angela Macey, following the arrest.

“To know her was to love her. Everyone loved her,” said Macey. “You wake up every single day, and it’s like living your worst nightmare. There is a part of you that is just missing, that you can’t get back. It’s like waking up everyday with a broken heart.”

Macey said she’s relieved Hamlett is behind bars.

“It will never bring back what we lost or who we lost, but to know he can’t hurt another group of friends or family like this makes it worth it.”

11 News also spoke to Lipscome’s sister about the arrest.

“His dealing killed three very loved people although they shouldn’t have been doing drugs. They wanted to live they weren’t given a chance to try. They had plans aspirations...hopes and dreams too,” Lipscome’s sister said. “So, to have that stripped from them wasn’t fair. They’ll forever be missed. Our hearts hurt everyday over someone else’s scheme or quick way to make a buck. I hope he gets what he deserves. I have no sympathy, as he had none for our loved ones.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
