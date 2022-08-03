Top Ethereum Exchange Addresses Holding over 7 Million ETH, Here's Signal for Price

Read on u.today
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
3 Stocks to Sell Immediately
These companies are likely to be in increasing trouble in the next few months. Investors may want to move out of these as soon as possible.
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
u.today
Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
u.today
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Call it a 'crash,' call it a 'recession': The housing market is so weird right now that no one knows how to describe it
A typical real-estate cycle has four phases: expansion, hypersupply, recession, and recovery. But hypersupply is missing from this current cycle, and experts can't agree on what will come next. Some say it'll be a correction, while others believe a dramatic downturn is in store. Rising inflation and interest rates have...
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
u.today
SHIB, XRP and AVAX Are Now Supported Cryptocurrencies by Binance Card
Binance, one of the largest crypto ecosystems in the world, announced the addition of XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX) as means of payment with the Binance Card. The cryptocurrencies are added to an already diverse roster, which includes BTC, BUSD and ETH, as well as tokens from SANTOS, PORTO and LAZIO soccer clubs actively supported by Binance.
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Investing In This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Out of Stalemate: What's Next?
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
u.today
SHIB Remains Largest Asset in USD for Whales But Here’s Where ALCX Surpasses It
