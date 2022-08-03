New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces details for health care worker bonus program

Read on www.wgrz.com
Hotel, leisure sector jobs remain below pre-pandemic levels, especially in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An afternoon on Old Falls Street felt like a pre-pandemic summer. Food carts were bustling with customers. Lines of people waited for a scenic bus tour of Niagara Falls State Park. Families and couples from a variety of countries were soaking in the views the Cataract City has to offer.
fox5ny.com
Potential community spread of polio in NY identified
NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Polio found in sewage samples outside New York City suggests it's spreading in the community, health officials says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll
SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019. It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State. Tom Anderson,...
New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race
NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday.
Polio surveillance uncovers new evidence of community spread in New York
Child with polio at Paris clinic that ran from 1948 to 1967. The virus was detected in wastewater samples taken from different parts of Orange County. [ more › ]
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
New York gun supporters continue to object to new laws
The age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle will rise from 18 to 21 in September.
WNY assisted living company to pay almost $1M for false Medicare, Medicaid claims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Western New York-based senior care facility, with locations in Hornell and Waverly, has agreed to pay almost $1 million after it was accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. Elderwood Administrative Services, LLC, is based out of Buffalo and has locations across Upstate New York, including in Hornell […]
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Yoga studio franchise YogaSix coming to Western New York
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A YogaSix franchise recently opened in the Buffalo area and more are on the way. Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville. She expects to open one more at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park later this year and one most likely in the Northtowns next year.
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
