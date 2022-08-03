City Council Member Shares Thoughts on Council Member Roger Bray

Read on www.kpvi.com
eastidahonews.com
Frustration boils over during City Council meeting; councilwomen respond to recall petition
POCATELLO — Tensions approached boiling points multiple times during Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting. By the time the meeting was adjourned, Councilman Roger Bray had been censured, Councilwoman Claudia Ortega had already left council chambers and several members of the audience were trying to calm others down. A...
eastidahonews.com
Petition filed demanding recall of three Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman has officially filed a petition demanding a recall vote for three members of the Pocatello City Council. Joan Reed filed the petition after racially insensitive comments were made at recent council meetings by council member Roger Bray. The petition requests the Bannock County Elections Office hold a recall vote for Bray and two fellow members of the council — Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
eastidahonews.com
Council votes to censure member over ‘racial slurs,’ reaffirms Pocatello as ‘welcoming community’
POCATELLO — With the councilman not in attendance, having just tested positive for COVID, the Pocatello City Council voted to censure Roger Bray during its meeting Thursday. Issues arose at a July 7 budget meeting when Bray made a comment about the city not needing additional police officers due to its limited diversity. That comment incurred condemnation from two members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at the July 21 meeting.
An open letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray
So how should a father, a Muslim American immigrant, a person of color respond to his city councilman with clearly racist views. A father who has raised three kids in the beautiful state of Idaho and focused all his energy over the last 19 years of living in Pocatello towards building bridges and inculcating a sense of kindness, inclusion and love of diversity in his kids shall respond. And as these kids leave their nest in Idaho, the only message he gave them was there...
eastidahonews.com
Little appoints wife of deceased eastern Idaho lawmaker to Senate seat
POCATELLO — Governor Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Senator Mark Nye. A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.
City weighing options for condemned water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. The water slide at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn wooden steps. John Banks, Pocatello parks and recreation director, said since then the city has been actively working to replace the structure. ...
Post Register
Ammon to hold rescheduled public hearing for proposed 3,142-home development
The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday night to consider a highly contested new housing development that would add more than 3,000 new homes over the course of 15 years. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Hillcrest High School,...
eastidahonews.com
Chip sealing begins on these Idaho Falls roads starting Sunday, Aug. 7
IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin chip sealing, brooming, and fog coating city streets over the next month. The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7. The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions. To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and...
Bannock County Coroner asking the public to consider registering their next-of-kin.
The Coroner’s Office recently signed up to use the Next of Kin Registry (NOKR) International Emergency Contact System to establish a database of local emergency contacts. Bannock County residents can register their emergency contact and save vital medical information that can be accessed by law enforcement in the event of an emergency. “Nobody enjoys thinking about their death or the death of their loved ones, but planning is essential to...
eastidahonews.com
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open
UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
Elderly man reportedly run over by his own vehicle in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An elderly man was seriously injured Sunday when he was run over by his own car, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. outside the man's residence on Kraft Road near North Main Street. Police said the man was alone in his car in the driveway of his home when he reportedly thought he put the vehicle in park and got out. But the car was not...
Post Register
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
Police: Local man who punched cop at local bar charged with battery on an officer
POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of striking a Pocatello police officer inside a bar last week, court and police records show. Michael James Archer, of Pocatello, faces charges of felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription. The incident began to unfold shortly before 2 a.m. on July 27 when...
eastidahonews.com
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’
POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents
POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
