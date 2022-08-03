Read on valleybusinessreport.com
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures
Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
Podcast: Ramirez: Here’s what’s happening in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In an in-depth interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s interim city manager, discusses a new international business park, broadband services, and foreign investment in her community. The interview took place at the Main Event in Brownsville. Quality journalism takes...
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Protest against Operation Lone Star
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
IDEA Public Schools to launch THRIVE center this school year
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools aim to start the 2022-23 academic year with the opening of its THRIVE training center. With the school year beginning Monday, IDEA is kicking off its Teaching and Harnessing Real-World Independent and Vocational Excellence or THRIVE training center at the IDEA Toros College Preparatory. The IDEA Toros College Preparatory […]
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
Jury selection in voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor set for next week
Jury selection in the voter fraud trial against former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is set to begin on Friday, August 12. The voter fraud investigation stems from the results of the 2017 Edinburg city council race, when Molina was voted in as the city’s mayor. In 2019, Molina and...
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday. Mission customers can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation. Those living on the northwest and southeast side of...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
Lane and ramp closures on US-281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-281 in Edinburg between Canton and Monte Cristo Road, starting Aug. 8. Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic flow will will be impacted at different locations each night. On Aug. 8, a single-lane closure on […]
Mobile home on fire in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
PD: Driver in illegal refrigerator dumping wanted
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping. A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras. Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing […]
2 Women Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Pharr
Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pharr early Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says both women were driving on Jackson Road, one heading south and one heading north, when the southbound driver of a Honda Accord moved into the northbound lane and smashed into a GMC Terrain.
