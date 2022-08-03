ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures

Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: Ramirez: Here’s what’s happening in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In an in-depth interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s interim city manager, discusses a new international business park, broadband services, and foreign investment in her community. The interview took place at the Main Event in Brownsville. Quality journalism takes...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Protest against Operation Lone Star

Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

IDEA Public Schools to launch THRIVE center this school year

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Public Schools aim to start the 2022-23 academic year with the opening of its THRIVE training center. With the school year beginning Monday, IDEA is kicking off its Teaching and Harnessing Real-World Independent and Vocational Excellence or THRIVE training center at the IDEA Toros College Preparatory. The IDEA Toros College Preparatory […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission

Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday. Mission customers can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation. Those living on the northwest and southeast side of...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane and ramp closures on US-281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-281 in Edinburg between Canton and Monte Cristo Road, starting Aug. 8. Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic flow will will be impacted at different locations each night. On Aug. 8, a single-lane closure on […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mobile home on fire in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Driver in illegal refrigerator dumping wanted

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping. A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras. Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

2 Women Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Pharr

Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pharr early Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says both women were driving on Jackson Road, one heading south and one heading north, when the southbound driver of a Honda Accord moved into the northbound lane and smashed into a GMC Terrain.
PHARR, TX

