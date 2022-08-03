Juan Soto Pays Tribute to Nationals in Twitter Thread

The two-time All-Star and World Series champion reflected on his time in Washington.

After significant speculation during the run-up to the trade deadline, the Nationals shipped out 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto on Tuesday. The phenom outfielder joins the Padres as they seek a run at the World Series.

The deal comes after Soto rejected a contract offer reportedly worth $440 million over 15 years . Still, he leaves the only franchise he’s ever known, an emotional moment for any young player.

Early Wednesday morning, he shared his thoughts in a thread posted to Twitter.

“Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream,” Soto wrote. “I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs.

“I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten.

“To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations. Thank you for being such a great family to me.”

Soto made his Nationals debut during the 2018 season, at just 19. He would go on to win a World Series with the club the following year and has made two consecutive All-Star Games in ’21 and ’22.

In 565 games with the Nats, Soto posted a slash line of .291/.427/.538, hitting 119 home runs and knocking in 358 RBIs.

San Diego lands a player on a Hall of Fame trajectory early in his career, and one that Nationals fans had hoped would be in the nation’s capital for years to come.

