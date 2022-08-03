Read on www.sent-trib.com
sent-trib.com
Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
sent-trib.com
Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green
Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green met on July 19 at Garden View U Pick Flower Farm after first carpooling to Grand Rapids for an ice cream treat by co-host Jo Sipes. Members enjoyed a social time before traveling on to the flower farm for their monthly meeting, where they chose and picked flowers from the fields and created their own quart jar of arrangements.
sent-trib.com
Dig a potato, go on a moon walk with county parks
Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Potato Digging is set for Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. See how the potatoes have grown this year. They will be dug up for use in programs in the coming months. No registration is needed. The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life in the 1930s and 1940s. No registration is needed.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: local flower farm brings beautiful color to our corner of the world
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to some gorgeous gardens. And there’s a special place where you can enjoy huge fields of beautiful blooms. There are acres and acres of flowers at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids. “It’s a magical place,” said Jenny Van Houtte lead wedding...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Calf Scramble has kids and animals running at fair
Mayhem ran on four legs Saturday night as the annual Calf Scramble thundered into the Wood County Fair. The rules are deceptively simple: the contestants are to chase down one of several calves released into the arena, and halter them. Those who succeed in haltering a calf receive a cash prize.
13abc.com
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021. "Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music. The double-feature event...
13abc.com
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
bgindependentmedia.org
Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair
The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
sent-trib.com
Truck crash closes Lake Twp. road; no one injured
MILLBURY – Ohio 420 was closed for several hours Saturday night due to a two-vehicle multi-vehicle crash. No one was injured. At approximately 10:17 P.M., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a minor injury crash involving two commercial vehicles. The crash occurred on Route 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
thevillagereporter.com
Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson
SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
13abc.com
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
wktn.com
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
sent-trib.com
Milestone: 65th birthday
Tracy was born in Bowling Green on July 31, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (Jeffery) Rush. He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio when he met and married the love of his life Glenda (Shepherd) Rush at St. James United Methodist Church on July 15, 1977. Together they have raised...
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
13abc.com
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
