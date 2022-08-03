ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

sent-trib.com

Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool

The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green

Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green met on July 19 at Garden View U Pick Flower Farm after first carpooling to Grand Rapids for an ice cream treat by co-host Jo Sipes. Members enjoyed a social time before traveling on to the flower farm for their monthly meeting, where they chose and picked flowers from the fields and created their own quart jar of arrangements.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Dig a potato, go on a moon walk with county parks

Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Potato Digging is set for Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. See how the potatoes have grown this year. They will be dug up for use in programs in the coming months. No registration is needed. The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life in the 1930s and 1940s. No registration is needed.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Calf Scramble has kids and animals running at fair

Mayhem ran on four legs Saturday night as the annual Calf Scramble thundered into the Wood County Fair. The rules are deceptively simple: the contestants are to chase down one of several calves released into the arena, and halter them. Those who succeed in haltering a calf receive a cash prize.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair

Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
MAUMEE, OH
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Truck crash closes Lake Twp. road; no one injured

MILLBURY – Ohio 420 was closed for several hours Saturday night due to a two-vehicle multi-vehicle crash. No one was injured. At approximately 10:17 P.M., troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a minor injury crash involving two commercial vehicles. The crash occurred on Route 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
MILLBURY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
WAUSEON, OH
wktn.com

Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday

A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
ARLINGTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Milestone: 65th birthday

Tracy was born in Bowling Green on July 31, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (Jeffery) Rush. He grew up in North Baltimore, Ohio when he met and married the love of his life Glenda (Shepherd) Rush at St. James United Methodist Church on July 15, 1977. Together they have raised...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH

