Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Images Leaked By... the LA Rams

Best deals on Two Point Campus for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC
Two Point Campus is the latest business management sim from Two Point Studios, that sees players build their dream universities and curriculums, from “Knight School” to a masters in “Internet History”. The game – which is available on 9 August 2022 – is not only available on multiple platforms, but it has also been confirmed as one of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, meaning subscribers can play the game on release day at no extra cost.But, is it worth picking up? In our review of Two Point Campus, we said: “It does well to play the...
Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's First Character Announced
Arc System Works has announced the release date for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 alongside its first DLC character, Bridget. The Second Season and Bridget will be released on August 8. At EVO, Arc System Works’ previously announced Season Pass 2 for Guilty Gear Strive begins with the launch...
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
PlayStation Survey at EVO Asks Players What NFTs They'd Like to Buy
At EVO 2022, PlayStation is asking players through a survey about what kind of NFTs they would be interested in purchasing. On Twitter, user snorlaxownz posted a screenshot of a survey they received from PlayStation asking, “Which of the following NFT/Digital Collectibles would you most be interested in purchasing?” The answers include EVO-branded collectibles, favorite music artists, favorite esports players and teams, PlayStation items, and favorite game characters.
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed in New Trailer
Capcom has announced two new additions to the Street Fighter 6 roster. Revealed on-stage at EVO 2022, and later posted to Twitter, the trailer shows off Kimberly and Juri. Juri first appeared in Super Street Fighter IV, and is described as a sadistic thrill-seeker. The spunky ninja Kimberly is brand new to Street Figher VI. You can check out both characters in the new trailer below.
Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
IGN UK Podcast #656: The Build-a-Game OST Workshop
Game music is good, innit? To mark the first ever Gaming Prom this week Cardy, Joe, and Dale are here to build their ultimate game soundtracks. Expect sweeping orchestral pieces, chunky metal battle themes, and Flo Rida. All the good stuff. Want to get in touch to talk about cats?...
Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Graphics Comparison: Areas 1 and 2 Trailer
Get a look at how Pac-Man World Re-Pac compares to the original game, and take a peek at the first two areas in this latest trailer for the upcoming remastered version of the game. Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 26, 2022.
Rum Ram - Official Release Trailer
Rum Ram is available now on Steam. Check out the launch trailer for this top-down party action game with ships to see the game's four modes (Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, One-Shot, and Time Bomb) and more.
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
PS5 Accolades Axed, Batgirl Movie Canceled, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From features being deleted from the PS5, to the Batgirl standalone movie being canceled, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:39 - Sony is Killing...
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows - Shape The World Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. The latest update for the mobile game brings leaderboards, player profiles, and more.
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Snorlax Bean Bag Chair, and More
Today is a great day to grab the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, as it's on sale for $10 off. Plus, while you're at it, you can add some storage to your Nintendo Switch. And, Pokemon fans should definitely check out the deal on the Snorlax bean bag chair. Elsewhere, the LG G1 Evo or "Gallery Edition" TV has almost never been discounted, but today it's $400 off exclusively at Best Buy. In other deal news, the new Apple TV 4K with the beefier 64GB storage capacity has also dropped in price, the Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Countercade sees yet another $20 price drop, and Pokemon Legends Arceus is on sale. Check out these deals and more below.
EA Reportedly Working on an Iron Man and Black Panther Video Game
It was recently reported that a Black Panther game is in development by EA Studios following the release of the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, an Iron Man single player is also reportedly in the works. The Black Panther game is rumoured...
Destiny 2 Season 18 is Making Interesting Changes to Iron Banner
Destiny 2's Season 18 is approaching faster than ever and players have been wondering about all the new content this season is going to bring. Recently we spoke about which raid could be unvaulted in Destiny 2 Season 18, and the most likely one is Wrath of the Machine. Now, players are curious about the new changes that are being brought to Iron Banner in the next season.
Xbox Gamepass Family Plan Announced
Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription plan that Xbox players can subscribe to. For the cost, the players will able to access a wide range of games along with access to Xbox Live Gold. Recently we also learned that Xbox has partnered up with Riot to bring popular titles from their roster to the Xbox Game Pass. Now, Xbox is working on new plan for the gamepass that has made many player curious.
