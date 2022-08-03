Read on www.ign.com
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Tu Ka'loh Shrine
The Tu Ka'loh Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines in the Akkala Region of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Location: Tu Ka'loh Shrine is located in the northeast in the Akkala Sea, inside a maze on Lomei Labyrinth Island. Tu Ka'loh Shrine - Tu Ka'loh's Blessing.
IGN UK Podcast #656: The Build-a-Game OST Workshop
Game music is good, innit? To mark the first ever Gaming Prom this week Cardy, Joe, and Dale are here to build their ultimate game soundtracks. Expect sweeping orchestral pieces, chunky metal battle themes, and Flo Rida. All the good stuff. Want to get in touch to talk about cats?...
Ship Progression Guide
Ship Progression was introduced to Sea of Thieves in season seven. The progression works similarly to how Pirate Milestones work in-game. This Sea of Thieves Ship Progression Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about it, with information on how to track your progress, the rewards, and how to spend class.
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's First Character Announced
Arc System Works has announced the release date for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 alongside its first DLC character, Bridget. The Second Season and Bridget will be released on August 8. At EVO, Arc System Works’ previously announced Season Pass 2 for Guilty Gear Strive begins with the launch...
Expedition Agartha - Early Access Launch Date Announce Trailer
Expedition Agartha is heading to Early Access on PC via Steam on August 18, 2022. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world and some of the enemies that await in this upcoming multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world...
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
Target Has Amazon Fire TV Stick On Sale for Prime Day Pricing
One of the most popular streaming devices, at least with the IGN audience, is Amazon's Fire TV Stick. This little device is as easy to set up as plugging in an HDMI cable, and this particular model has an Alexa-enabled remote with TV controls, meaning you only need one remote to worry about.
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Best deals on Two Point Campus for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC
Two Point Campus is the latest business management sim from Two Point Studios, that sees players build their dream universities and curriculums, from “Knight School” to a masters in “Internet History”. The game – which is available on 9 August 2022 – is not only available on multiple platforms, but it has also been confirmed as one of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, meaning subscribers can play the game on release day at no extra cost.But, is it worth picking up? In our review of Two Point Campus, we said: “It does well to play the...
Highland Korok Seed 23
Location: At the very eastern edge of the Highland region that overlooks the Digdogg Suspension Bridge, travel along the small cliff ledges west of Dah Kaso Shrine to find some puzzle blocks embedded in the cliff. Move the block on the ground to the left puzzle to complete it.
How to Customize Your Ship
Customizing your ship in Sea of Thieves is one of the most satisfying things to do in-game. When you first load into the game, your ship won't look too special at all. It'll have traditional brown wood and white sails. But the more you play the game, the more customizations you'll have access to.
EVO 2022: Bandai Namco Teases Next Tekken Game
Bandai Namco has shared just a glimpse of an upcoming Tekken project. On stage at EVO 2022, after the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, Bandai Namco shared a trailer for its next Tekken 7 update. At the conclusion of a trailer, they showed the iconic Tekken cutscene of Kazuya Mishima throwing his father, Heihachi Mishima off a cliff.
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1028
One Piece Episode 1027 titled Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law’s Sword Technique! got fans hyped as Zoro was in the spotlight once again. However, some contradictory events also took place in the episode, that didn't happen in the manga. The episode was very hyped up, but left a sour taste in fans' collective mouths because of the puzzling pacing of the first half of the episode. The episode's saving grace was its most expected scene, which was Zoro going against Kaidou. It was well animated and made the character look cool.
PlayStation Survey at EVO Asks Players What NFTs They'd Like to Buy
At EVO 2022, PlayStation is asking players through a survey about what kind of NFTs they would be interested in purchasing. On Twitter, user snorlaxownz posted a screenshot of a survey they received from PlayStation asking, “Which of the following NFT/Digital Collectibles would you most be interested in purchasing?” The answers include EVO-branded collectibles, favorite music artists, favorite esports players and teams, PlayStation items, and favorite game characters.
