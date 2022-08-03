ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Firefighter Falls Through Burning Home In Bridgeport

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ex8ei_0h3CCqw000
A firefighter was injured after falling through a floor while battling a fire. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517/Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County firefighter was injured after falling through a floor while battling a structure fire.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the 700 block of Park Street.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire after receiving multiple 911 regarding a fire, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management For Bridgeport.

While checking for extension inside the structure a firefighter called a mayday. He fell through from the second to the first floor, Appleby said.

"The Rapid Intervention Team was able to remove him, and he was transported to the hospital by AMR with injuries," Appleby said.

No further information as to the extent of those injuries was available.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

VIDEO: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
themonroesun.com

Fatal Bagburn Hill Road fire deemed accidental, victim identified

MONROE, CT — Fire Marshal William Davin is continuing to investigate the cause of Friday morning’s fatal residential fire on Bagburn Hill Road, but it has been deemed accidental in nature, according to a statement issued by Monroe Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Catalano Saturday. The victim who lost...
MONROE, CT
Eyewitness News

22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pair of Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Fairfield Crash

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield Saturday evening. Police say it happened around 5:45 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. A motorcycle was traveling down Coolidge Street when, for reasons not yet known, it collided with a van that was traveling west on Commerce Drive.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Amr#The Red Cross#The Fire Marshals Office
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash On New City Roadway

One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.
NEW CITY, NY
WTNH

Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

Bayville Man Accused Of Shining Laser Pointer At Helicopter In Jericho

A 32-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he shined a laser pointer at a helicopter, interfering with the pilot's ability to operate the aircraft. A Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing an area in Jericho at about 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, when Lance Lee, of Bayville, pointed a green laser pointer at the aircraft, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

UPDATE: The car and the dogs have been found alive and well. Milford Police arrested the man accused of stealing the car. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, according to East Haven […]
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Passaic Police Officer Shakes Community

He was a local boy made good, one who served the community proudly. That's why the death of Passaic Police Officer Ralph Merced wasn't only sudden. Merced (Badge #339) died early Sunday, Aug. 7. He was 42 years old. His heartbroken mother, Iris, called her son's death "senseless." "I will...
PASSAIC, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials

Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop. The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m. It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
332K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy