ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S., Iran to resume nuclear talks; U.S. expectations 'in check'

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdlsM_0h3CCkss00

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Top Iranian and U.S. officials will resume talks in Vienna this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both countries said on Wednesday, though they played down chances of a breakthrough and placed the onus on each other to compromise.

The ball is in Washington's court to save the pact, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted before heading to Vienna, calling on Washington to "show maturity & act responsibly". read more

"The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy," tweeted Bagheri Kani, referring to the U.S. decision to abandon the pact under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

Speaking at the United Nations, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran had negotiated in good faith to revive the deal and blamed Washington for failing to guarantee Iran would receive pact's economic benefits.

"Achieving this objective has been delayed because the United States is yet to decide to give assurance that Iran will enjoy the promised economic benefits in the agreement," he said.

"When the U.S. makes the right decision Iran, in turn, will cease its remedial actions and resume the full implementation of its nuclear related measures," he added.

An Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said talks would resume on Thursday.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said he was heading to Vienna but suggested he did not expect major progress.

"Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal. It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same," he wrote on Twitter.

Malley said the talks would proceed on the basis of a text recently proposed by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to revive the 2015 accord.

Eurasia Group analyst Henry Rome said he thought it unlikely the deal - called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - would be resurrected this year, putting the odds at 35 percent and saying neither side wanted the blame for its death.

"Both the US and Iran have a strong interest in keeping the prospect of a deal alive even though both governments appear resigned to its eventual demise," Rome wrote in an analysis.

"For the US, the continued focus on the JCPOA postpones a messy and costly pivot to increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on Tehran," he added. "For Iran, continued diplomacy, even if unproductive, supports domestic markets, forestalls greater international pressure, and gives it cover for its continued nuclear advancements."

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh U.S. sanctions, spurring Tehran to begin breaching its nuclear limits.

In the latest sign Iran's nuclear program is advancing, an International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters said Tehran had completed installing three advanced IR-6 centrifuge cascades at its Natanz fuel enrichment plant. read more

The 2015 deal seemed near revival in March after 11 months of indirect talks between Tehran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in Vienna.

But talks broke down over obstacles including Tehran's demand that Washington provide guarantees that no U.S. president would abandon the deal as Trump did.

Biden cannot promise this because the nuclear deal is a non-binding political understanding, not a legally binding treaty.

Another sticking point was Tehran's demand that Washington remove Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list, which Biden has ruled out.

In June, the EU-mediated, indirect talks between Bagheri Kani and Malley ended in Qatar without progress and a senior U.S. official told Reuters afterwards the odds of a revival had diminished. read more

An Iranian official told Reuters the talks in Vienna will be "in the format of the Doha meeting", where EU envoy Enrique Mora shuttled between Bagheri Kani and Malley because Tehran refused to hold direct talks with Washington.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Writing by Parisa Hafezi and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Toby Chopra, Howard Goller and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed

The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world's geopolitical chessboard. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'

A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: ​​Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#European Union#U S Sanctions#Iranian#U N
NBC News

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

534K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy