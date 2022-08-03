ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Vpzu_0h3CCL0p00

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee.

He played at Clemson from 2018-21.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts.

Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson.

He committed to Tennessee in June 2017. Dixon de-committed from the Vols in Oct. 2017.

Dixon would commit and sign with Clemson on Dec. 20, 2017. He enrolled at Clemson in June 2018 from Taylor County High School in Butler, Georgia.

Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday ahead of its 2022 season.

The Vols will open the 2022 campaign Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m. EDT, SEC Network).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star Coen Carr will announce his college commitment on Aug. 9, the small forward shared on Twitter Friday night. Carr hasn’t released a top contenders list at any point but his visit history does tell us which teams have a real chance at landing his services. The Greeneville, South...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

A new era is underway at Northview Academy

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE)- Former Knoxville Catholic offensive line coach Justin Anderson is in his first season at the helm for Northview Academy football. “Everybody’s got high expectations right now, my expectation is to just get better the next day,” said Anderson. The Cougars are coming off of a 3-7 season and have not had a […]
KODAK, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Butler, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WBKR

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
my40.tv

Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Vols#Sec
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
wvlt.tv

Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

9 Fun Things to Do Near Knoxville, TN: Best Places to Visit Nearby!

A trip to Knoxville will show you all the incredible features of this great land. From magnificent nature and favorite museums to amusing pub crawls, you will find many fun things to do near Knoxville, TN. We have picked some of the best tours we could find to make your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy