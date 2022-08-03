ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket was sold in South Texas from the Tuesday night Cash Five drawing. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 2 drawing which were: 5, 8, 10, 18 and 31.

It was sold at a Stripes Store on Northwest Boulevard in Corpus Christi and the ticket was indeed a Quick Pick. Along with this big win, there were 105 secondary prize winners whose tickets matched four of the winning numbers to win $350 each.

In total, there were over 27,000 winners from this drawing.

