We Outside Comedy Tour at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee Oct 01, 2022 – presale code

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds
MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park. Some of the activities included...
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
tmpresale.com
Patti LaBelle at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – presale code
The Patti LaBelle presale password everyone has been asking for is finally here! Anyone with this presale info will have an opportunity to acquire great seats before they go on sale!. Don’t miss this incredible chance to see Patti LaBelle’s show in Milwaukee. Here is what we know...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 5-7
Artists, Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, The Summer Set, Hot Milk and LØLØ will be performing at the all-day, all-night event at The Rave. The Eagles Craft Beer Garden will open at 1:30 p.m. where participants can get drinks, buy merch, see the band tents and more.
milwaukeerecord.com
50 things to do in Milwaukee during the 50 remaining days of summer
Doesn’t it seem like summer just started? Believe it or not, there are just 50 days remaining in summer. Since the season is dwindling and there’s a lot of fun that must be had before we blink and we’re hunkering down for winter again, we’ve put together a handy daily guide of 50 things to do in (or around) Milwaukee over the course of these next 50 days. Enjoy!
'I'm shootin' for 110': Former Captain of Milwaukee Clipper celebrates 100th birthday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former captain of the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper celebrated a very special birthday this weekend. Robert Priefer turned 100 years old Saturday! He's been a part of the Clipper for over 80 years. The birthday celebration was aboard the ship and was open to the public....
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the entertainment lineup for this weekend’s Blacks Arts Fest MKE
Founded in 2018, Black Arts Fest MKE has been a welcome addition to the city’s busy summer festival season. Following two pandemic-related years away, the event will return to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 6. Wellness, community, and heritage are just a few of the areas the fest focuses on. Like many other festivals, Black Arts Fest MKE also emphasizes music, art (it’s in the name, after all!), and other forms of entertainment. And there’s a lot of fun in store at this year’s installment.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
On Milwaukee
Dino's has closed in Riverwest
Dino's Riverwest has once again closed its doors. The bar and restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last December at 808 E. Chambers St. in Riverwest, announced the closing on August 2, 2022. Their Facebook message read: "As of today, Dino's will be closing it's doors permanently. We thank you...
WISN
Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
Puerto Rican Family Festival 2022 returns in Milwaukee
On Sunday, about 20,000 people are expected to attend the Puerto Rican Family Festival at Jackson Park.
Susan Kim, Steve Chamraz to anchor revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m.
TMJ4 is excited to announce that veteran journalists Susan Kim and Steve Chamraz will be anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 starting Sept. 6.
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
MATC Times
1417 N. Prospect Avenue
Beautifully Renovated Studio near Brady Street! - This large studio has been renovated with brand new floors, and a completely updated bathroom!. This unit is equipped with a kitchenette, dressing room and large closet! Brand new tiled bathroom. All appliances are included. The building is safe Building has locked lobby, on-site laundry and storage.
AdWeek
Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
MATC Times
1318 N. Van Buren St.
Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 2 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and so much closet space. This apartment has two large rooms and could be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bed with an office space. Enjoy beautiful bright room with French doors, clean, and in a great location. This apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Check out “Racine’s corner of Greece,” the new family-run downtown restaurant Kouzena 220 | Local News
RACINE — As a Journal Times photographer was leaving Kouzena 220 for the first time Thursday afternoon — with two to-go gyros and sides of Greek potato salad or coleslaw in hand — a customer at the bar made sure to call out “This food is so good.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News
They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
