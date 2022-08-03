Read on www.tryondailybulletin.com
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Janet Goodrich
Janet Goodrich (“Baba”) 97, of Tryon, N.C. passed away on August 1, 2022, after a long illness at the Hospice House in Forest City, N.C. Born in Shropshire, England on April 13, 1925, she subsequently married George Raymond Goodrich in June 1946, who preceded her in death after more than 50 years of marriage. She became an American citizen but always retained her English roots. She had a full life and many memories. She traveled extensively around the world and loved theater, acting, movies and music. She was a painter and an art docent at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, N.Y. and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She was an avid reader and devoted to stimulating conversation. She was a lifelong Francophile and actually spent her 93rd birthday in Paris. She will be missed by her family and friends.
‘Fall for Greenville’ 2022 line-up announcement
Fall for Greenville is scheduled for October 14, through October 16, with a kick-off concert on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End
The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Burrow closes its doors
The Burrow, a restaurant on Augusta Street in Greenville, permanently closed its doors on Aug. 3. The closure comes after staffing shortages, said a post on The Burrow’s social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that tonight will be our last night in the neighborhood,” said the...
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi coming to NC for 'Night in the Country Carolinas' festival
MILL SPRING, N.C. — A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more is coming to Mill Spring, North Carolina later this month. Night in the Country Carolinas returns to Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. (Video above provided by NITC Music Festivals)
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce
Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce, 69 of Columbus N.C. passed away July 25 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born Nov. 16, 1952, in Greenville, S.C. he was the son of the late Fort Sumpter Bruce and Ann Bruce Pearson. Mike was retired from Bell South.
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
FOX Carolina
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new virus spreading in upstate, but it’s not harming you, it’s harming your dog. It’s called Canine Influenza or the dog flu. Some pet facilities have already sent notifications to pet owners and customers. “I had no idea. I...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
avlwatchdog.org
Publisher’s Letter: Why Don’t Asheville Watchdog Stories Appear in the Citizen Times Any More?
Many of you continue to ask why the Asheville Citizen Times no longer carries stories by Asheville Watchdog. We wondered that too, so we asked. And it turns out, according to Mark Russell, the Memphis-based executive who oversees the Cincinnati-based editor of Asheville’s only daily newspaper, the Citizen Times prioritizes local news that can be put behind a paywall and monetized.
House ablaze in Greenville Co.
Dispatch also stated that the Berea Fire Department responded around 2:41 p.m. where they then requested deputies to the house.
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
