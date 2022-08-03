ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Janet Goodrich

Janet Goodrich (“Baba”) 97, of Tryon, N.C. passed away on August 1, 2022, after a long illness at the Hospice House in Forest City, N.C. Born in Shropshire, England on April 13, 1925, she subsequently married George Raymond Goodrich in June 1946, who preceded her in death after more than 50 years of marriage. She became an American citizen but always retained her English roots. She had a full life and many memories. She traveled extensively around the world and loved theater, acting, movies and music. She was a painter and an art docent at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, N.Y. and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. She was an avid reader and devoted to stimulating conversation. She was a lifelong Francophile and actually spent her 93rd birthday in Paris. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End

The old Coca-Cola mural which has adorned the siding of the Greenville Army Navy Store at the corner of River and Main Streets for decades will be removed and replaced as the building undergoes renovations. The decision was approved by the City of Greenville during its monthly Design Review Board...
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival

“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
The Burrow closes its doors

The Burrow, a restaurant on Augusta Street in Greenville, permanently closed its doors on Aug. 3. The closure comes after staffing shortages, said a post on The Burrow’s social media. “It is with a very heavy heart that tonight will be our last night in the neighborhood,” said the...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce

Michael Roger “Mike” Bruce, 69 of Columbus N.C. passed away July 25 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born Nov. 16, 1952, in Greenville, S.C. he was the son of the late Fort Sumpter Bruce and Ann Bruce Pearson. Mike was retired from Bell South.
WTF: Opportunity zones

Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new virus spreading in upstate, but it’s not harming you, it’s harming your dog. It’s called Canine Influenza or the dog flu. Some pet facilities have already sent notifications to pet owners and customers. “I had no idea. I...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
avlwatchdog.org

Publisher’s Letter: Why Don’t Asheville Watchdog Stories Appear in the Citizen Times Any More?

Many of you continue to ask why the Asheville Citizen Times no longer carries stories by Asheville Watchdog. We wondered that too, so we asked. And it turns out, according to Mark Russell, the Memphis-based executive who oversees the Cincinnati-based editor of Asheville’s only daily newspaper, the Citizen Times prioritizes local news that can be put behind a paywall and monetized.
