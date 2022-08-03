ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
KIII 3News

Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
KIII 3News

One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

