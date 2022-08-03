Read on www.tmpresale.com
Sunday Forecast: Hot and breezy in Corpus Christi
Back-to-school week will be mostly sunny and hot. Isolated rain chances through the week.
Monday Forecast: Hot temps and sea breeze showers in Corpus Christi
Variations in cloud coverage and rain chances will have temperatures sliding up and down this week, between the low and upper 90s. Hot back-to-school forecast.
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
You Can Track These Two Huge Sharks Swimming Near Corpus Christi
The sharks are two large adult males.
Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations
San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez is once again expanding his Smoke BBQ + Skybar brand. Martinez told the Current that his food-and-nightlife venture has taken over the River Walk space at 212 College St. formerly occupied by island-focused Acapulco Sam’s. Additionally, it's begun operating a Corpus Christi beachfront property.
This Charming Texas Town By The Sea Has Tons Of Beach Activities & A Dreamy Boardwalk
If you're looking for a last-minute vacation before school starts, or you still want to hold on to the last few days of this year's summer, a Texas beach town vacation might do the trick. We're talking specifically about an adorable seaside community in Port Aransas, Texas, called Cinnamon Shore....
Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!. They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training. You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April. The “Outstanding...
Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side. No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely. They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still...
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Large brush fire burns quickly through Goliad County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department has been battling a large brush fire off of FM 2441 in Goliad County since early Sunday afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the Sarco fire. As of now, the fire is at 30% containment. Hundreds of firefighters...
Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
House fire breaks out on Macarthur St. early Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire broke out in a family's two story home early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called at 6:20 a.m. after smoke detectors went off and warned the family about the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Department arrived on scene three minutes later at the...
CCISD held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction for a the new Mary Carroll High School campus is complete, just in time for the new school year. The Corpus Christi Independent School held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for City leaders, staff and the public to check out the new facility.
Emergency Connectivity Program gives $2.4 million in grant funding to Corpus Christi Public Libraries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries received $2.4 million in grant funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program on Friday. The grant was given to provide 5,000 Wi-Fi hotspots with 5G internet service to public libraries for a 12-month period. Library sponsors who are without access to high-speed internet can connect to the hotspot devices for personal use and educational purposes.
City hopes to build new beach access road on State Highway 361
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Engineering Department Head Jeff Edmunds said now is the time to help more people get to the beach from SH 361 as it heads to the ballot for voters in November. The proposed location is between current beach access roads one and two,...
Officials say current Harbor Bridge is safe to drive on, inspection expected later this month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the future of the new Harbor Bridge uncertain, some Corpus Christi residents have expressed concerns about the current Harbor Bridge and whether it is safe to use. The current Harbor Bridge was built back in 1959. At the time it was the largest project...
Get a tour of the new Carroll High School on Friday at ribbon-cutting ceremony
The ribbon-cutting event will take place at 10 a.m., and the new campus is located at 3202 Saratoga Boulevard.
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
