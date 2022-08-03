Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls closed due to wildfires in Hill Country

Read on www.ksat.com
Enchanted Rock to reopen, Pedernales Falls State Park remains closed due to nearby wildfires
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area said it is reopening Thursday after being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
‘Smoke Rider’ Fire in Blanco County 30% Contained, Single-Engine Air Tankers Landing on Canyon Lake To Fill Up with Water
Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said there is limited information tonight about a large brush fire burning in Blanco County. On Facebook, he said Canyon Lake Fire/EMS and Bulverde/Spring Branch firefighters are assisting with the fire. “Please be safe,” he said. “We are under a burn ban due to...
Fire departments battling brush fires in Hill Country
UPDATE: Blanco County Emergency Management said forward progression of the Smoke Rider fire was stopped late Tuesday night. Multiple task forces with firefighters from Blanco, Hays and Travis Counties are currently on scene, as well as dozers and ground crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The containment line is progressing well, Blanco County Emergency Management said.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues
One of the state’s most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.
Four area counties now in 'high' risk category for COVID-19, according to CDC
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of four Central Texas counties in the KVUE area are in the "high" risk COVID-19 category according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Community Levels. The counties in the "high" category include Blanco, Hays, Caldwell and Fayette counties. Travis and Williamson counties,...
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
