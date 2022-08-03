Former Badger Brad Davison Signs His First Pro Basketball Contract

Read on www.seehafernews.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
All Badgers
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers release full non-conference schedule
Wisconsin basketball's complete non-conference schedule is now updated for the 2022-2023 season.
goyotes.com
Peterson Era Gets Underway in Wisconsin
The South Dakota men's basketball team kicks off the 2022-23 season with a road contest in Madison, Wisconsin against the defending Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers. This will be the first game for Eric Peterson, a native of Wisconsin, as head coach of the Coyotes on November 7. "We could...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teen Emma Lawson Continues to Make Mark in Madison, Hangs Onto Podium Position Going into Moving Day
Enjoying Morning Chalk Up? Access additional exclusive interviews, analyses, and stories with an Rx membership. It’s one thing to be a rookie and have a great first day, but it’s a whole other thing to still be in the top three after seven events completed at the CrossFit Games, not to mention to do it as a teenager.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
Trial for former Badgers football player charged in Janesville double homicide delayed again
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial for a former Badgers football player charged in a double homicide in early 2020 has been delayed until January 2023. Marcus Randle-El was scheduled to go to trial next week related to allegations he shot and killed two women in Janesville. According to the criminal complaint filed against him, both victims were left for dead on the side of a road near the interstate.
Joe Mertens
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
seehafernews.com
In Rural WI, Local Economies Slip Through Crumbling Roads
Each workday, as he travels from his home in northeast Lafayette County to Madison for his job driving a truck and then back again, Mike Berg feels the winding, deteriorating roads of the region he calls home, one bump and sharp curve at a time. Berg has lived on his...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
Channel 3000
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
TMJ4 News
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
captimes.com
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
captimes.com
Opinion | A pair of GOP cynics: Pence and Kleefisch
Donald Trump’s appearance Friday in Waukesha on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was an embarrassing exercise in electoral hypocrisy. Two rich guys who don’t know each other pretended to care about the future of a state where neither of them has chosen to reside. But as...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Republican primary for Governor remains heavily contested with a week to go
Election information for UW-Madison students is available at vote.wisc.edu. For more information on ballots, registration or polling places regarding the Aug. 9 partisan primary, visit www.myvote.wi.com. Wisconsin Republican Governor candidates Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch are in a dead heat with less than two weeks before the...
nbc15.com
All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
thechronicle.news
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
nbc15.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
