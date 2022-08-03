ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County

LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor extends ‘Feet on the Street’ recycling monitoring program

ANN ARBOR – Recycling “detectives” will continue tagging recycling carts for an extra week, according to the City of Ann Arbor. Through the city’s annual “Feet on the Street” recycling monitoring program, individuals are sent out to investigate residential recycling carts and give Tree Town residents real-time feedback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How the 2022 primary elections impacted Black representation in Detroit

A major change for one of the blackest cities in the country; potentially no African American voice to represent the city of Detroit. After redistricting, the city’s solidly Democratic districts remain deeply blue but left seats open. In the 12th, its incumbent, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, took up the Democratic mantle after Tuesday’s election. In the 13th, it’s Shri Thanedar who split the vote in the city but won the newly added downriver communities.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township

A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County. The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for pianos at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – Have you been thinking about buying a piano?. The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance will be holding a piano sale on campus on Aug. 14. The event will take place from noon-5 p.m. and will feature the following models:. Grands. Baby grands.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which Ann Arbor sidewalks will be closed for improvements in August

ANN ARBOR – Several sidewalks around downtown Ann Arbor are closing on Monday to allow for the installation of underground conduit and fiber optic cable as part of a technology infrastructure improvement project. While pedestrian traffic will be maintained, there may be detours, pavement removal, meter bagging and parking...
ANN ARBOR, MI

