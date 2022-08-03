Read on www.clickondetroit.com
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know. Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How the battle over abortion rights in Michigan is impacting providers, patients
Michigan’s battle over abortion rights keeps shifting and changing with access to the procedure hanging in the balance. Right now, two court rulings are protecting providers and people who seek abortion from prosecution. A Court of Claims judge suspended the state law in May, saying it’s most likely unconstitutional....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor extends ‘Feet on the Street’ recycling monitoring program
ANN ARBOR – Recycling “detectives” will continue tagging recycling carts for an extra week, according to the City of Ann Arbor. Through the city’s annual “Feet on the Street” recycling monitoring program, individuals are sent out to investigate residential recycling carts and give Tree Town residents real-time feedback.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Toxic compound detected in Hubbell Pond after chemical leak from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Water samples taken from Hubbell Pond in Milford Township did detect a cancer-causing chemical, but they were at and below the values to protect aquatic life. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing last weekend. Environmental officials have been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How the 2022 primary elections impacted Black representation in Detroit
A major change for one of the blackest cities in the country; potentially no African American voice to represent the city of Detroit. After redistricting, the city’s solidly Democratic districts remain deeply blue but left seats open. In the 12th, its incumbent, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, took up the Democratic mantle after Tuesday’s election. In the 13th, it’s Shri Thanedar who split the vote in the city but won the newly added downriver communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township
A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County. The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for pianos at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – Have you been thinking about buying a piano?. The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance will be holding a piano sale on campus on Aug. 14. The event will take place from noon-5 p.m. and will feature the following models:. Grands. Baby grands.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said. State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to expect next week as Metro Detroit faces another chance for storms
A few showers continue to move through southeast Michigan at times during the overnight but are not widespread. Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms return Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few showers may be around in the morning as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark. St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926. On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted for robbing Grosse Pointe Woods bank, officials say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Grosse Pointe Woods, according to authorities. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) at the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Avenue, officials said. A man walked into the bank and told...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which Ann Arbor sidewalks will be closed for improvements in August
ANN ARBOR – Several sidewalks around downtown Ann Arbor are closing on Monday to allow for the installation of underground conduit and fiber optic cable as part of a technology infrastructure improvement project. While pedestrian traffic will be maintained, there may be detours, pavement removal, meter bagging and parking...
Comments / 0