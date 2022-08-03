Vin Scully’s Legacy of Perfect Calls Is Led by Sandy Koufax’s Perfect Game

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Why Tiger Woods Taking $800 Million to Join LIV Golf Could Help the PGA Tour
In the past year, no professional athlete in the world has raked in more cash than Phil Mickelson, who banked $138 million to edge out Lionel Messi ($130 million) as the highest-paid athlete in 2022 thus far, according to Forbes. Mickelson, who has six majors and 45 PGA Tour wins...
Alarming Study Finds Most Bottled Water in France Is Full of Microplastics
That plastic bottle of water? Apparently it’s full of plastic. According to the organization Agir pour l’Environment (Acting for the Environment), 78% of bottled water from the best-selling brands in France is contaminated with microplastics. “Every week, we ingest an average of 5 grams, the equivalent of a...
The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods
As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
Could PGA Tour Golfers Boycott Majors If LIV Defectors Are Allowed to Play?
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, U.S. Presidents Cup team captain and card-carrying PGA Tour member Davis Love III hinted that players on the series may consider sitting out upcoming majors if golfers who defected to the LIV Golf Series are allowed to participate. Though LIV golfers are currently banned...
Boomer Esiason Didn’t Hold Back When Criticizing LIV Golf
The storm of controversy surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour shows no signs of abating, with an increasing number of prominent sports figures outside of golf weighing in on the ethics of the tour. Earlier this month, Charles Barkley offered his take on the controversy. This week, it was NFL great Boomer Esiason’s turn. And it was — shall we say — candid.
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
What are you thinking about reading as the summer heads into its home stretch? Our recommendations for the month of August cover a lot of ground — from candid memoirs to wide-ranging histories that make unexpected connections. These 10 books include a fictional trip back in time to mid-century Hollywood and a thoughtful look at urban infrastructure. Whether you’re looking for thrills or knowledge, this list should have something for you.
How to Win the Airstream of Your Dreams, Plus the Truck to Tow It
There are plenty of reasons your Airstream dreams may be as yet unfulfilled. Maybe the pandemic-fueled RV backlog has kept you from putting your name on the list. Maybe you’ve been halfheartedly hunting for a retro road-trip-mobile. There’s also the likelihood that an $80,000 travel trailer just hasn’t been a priority on your shopping list.
Thoughts About Shrinking Airplane Seats? The FAA Is (Finally) Listening.
When it comes to airplane seat size, it’s a widely debated topic — one that the Federal Aviation Association has been urged to answer for years. In fact, per a report from USA Today, an airline passenger advocacy group called FlyersRights.org has been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions since 2015. Three years later, in 2018, a federal mandate was passed, which set forth a set of requirements for the FAA regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Sierra Club Releases Map of Proposed Delaware Water Gap National Park
If you’ve spent any time in the Delaware River Valley, you’ve seen some of the most scenic landscapes in all of both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the two states for which the river provides a border. The region is also home to historic sites and charming small towns — and, if a collection of environmental groups get their way, it could also result in a new national park.
Rumors of “Rocky” Spinoff Leave Sylvester Stallone Fuming
Last month, a long-running feud between Sylvester Stallone and Rocky producer Irwin Winkler became very public when Stallone took to social media to express his frustration with Winkler and call for his rights to the character of Rocky Balboa back. Over the weekend, Stallone discovered something else that magnified his frustrations: news of a rumored film focusing on the Drago family, antagonists in Rocky IV and Creed II.
How Much Salary Will Deshaun Watson’s Suspension Cost Him?
In somewhat of a rarity in terms of timing, news leaked out on Monday morning that U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The ruling comes more than two years after the Cleveland Browns quarterback,...
Los Angeles Angels Lose to Athletics Despite Tying MLB Record for Home Runs
Although the Los Angeles Angels may not be the worst team in professional baseball, they are probably the most pathetic. Blessed with a roster that includes superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, debatably the two best players in baseball, the Angels are in fourth place in their division with a record of 44-61 and are in danger of dropping into the basement of the AL West and moving the Oakland A’s (41-66) up a rung.
David Duchovny Talked Writing and Weed With Bill Maher
Bill Maher begins an episode of Real Time With Bill Maher with a monologue running down the week’s events. This week, even more so than most, he had a lot to discuss. Some bits abounded with paradoxes — such as “Biden got COVID again — and had the best week of his presidency.” Some learned towards the satirically absurd: “It’s good to see the Democrats can be bipartisan with themselves.” And sometimes, it was more sobering, as when he pointed out that “a lot of election deniers” won in Tuesday’s primaries.
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Scotland
At once dazzlingly modern and steeped in centuries of history, Scotland is a country whose cinematic beauty, mythical lore, and shall we say, unique, cuisine all need to be seen to be believed. The northern terminus of Great Britain, Scotland’s mainland body is divvied into regions like the Highlands, Speyside and the Lowlands, lined with mountains, splashed with lochs, soaked in Scotch, and dotted with cities new and old — or, rather, old and older. For a country that’s only about the size of South Carolina, there’s a lot to see and do in Scotland, and if you’ve only got a week to spend in this pastoral paradise, here’s a seven-day itinerary of activities, sights and flavors that’ll leave you hankering for haggis long after your vacation is over.
TikTok Viewers Are Learning Unsettling Fact About Animals
In the early 1990s, a documentary series called The Trials of Life illustrated several things about life in the wild for many animals — including the perennial risk of something much larger devouring smaller animals at a moment’s notice. There’s a sequence about killer whales hunting seals that a friend of mine once described as the most disturbing thing he’d ever seen in nature.
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
Las Vegas Casinos Grapple With Flash Floods
When you’re gambling in a Las Vegas casino, you might expect coins to begin pouring out of a slot machine, but the idea of water pouring onto the casino floor without an end in sight is a bit more unexpected. This week, however, several casinos on the Strip experienced exactly that — flash floods that turned a normal night’s recreation into a disaster in waiting.
Roger Waters Criticizes Joe Biden and NATO in New Interview
Lately, when Roger Waters has been in the news, it’s for his criticism of the Israeli government or expressing his frustration with his press coverage as compared to that of The Weeknd. In a recent interview with CNN, Waters took on another adversary — in this case, the foreign policy of the Biden administration. Which is to say that he dubbed Biden a war criminal. And he didn’t stop there.
This Hemp Seed-Flavored Spirit Brand Is the Product of a Centuries-Old Legacy
The story of Tusk and its hemp seed-flavored rum began over 100 years ago, when Maurice Morton’s great-great-great-grandparents made a fortuitous, and hard-earned, purchase. “In 1906, my great-great-great-grandparents, who were former slaves turned sharecroppers, purchased the land that they actually used to work on,” he says. Morton’s grandfather passed it to the next generation, and in 2019, his aunt decided to move to the property, in Halifax, VA, to build a home. Morton and his cousin presented her with a plan to plant hemp seed — which took some convincing. “She thought we were [going to] turn into a cartel family,” he says with a laugh. “Once she realized that we were talking about actual hemp and not marijuana, it turned into an ‘Okay, let’s do this.’”
Could Underwater Cables Help Our Tsunami Response Times?
Having advance knowledge of natural disasters can save lives. Someone given instructions to find shelter during an earthquake is better off than someone with no advance knowledge of the same event — and using technology to detect disasters before it’s too late is vitally important. There’s a wide variety of equipment used to anticipate earthquakes — including some phones.
