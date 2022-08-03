Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Back On Tours concert in Fort Wayne, IN Oct 13, 2022 – presale password

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO